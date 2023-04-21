Bunkpurugu MP raises alarm over Akufo-Addo’s silence on LGBTQ+ issue, says President’s stance is unclear

21.04.2023 LISTEN

Dr. Abed Bandim, the MP for Bunkpurugu in the North East Region of Ghana, has raised concerns over President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's failure to take a clear stance on the LGBTQ+ issue.

The MP called on the government to ensure that LGBTQ+ activities do not find space in the country just as his predecessors frowned on.

Speaking to the media on the anti-gay bill before parliament, Dr. Bandim said, “LGBTQ+ activities are an abomination to God, Ghana and Africa at large. Traditionally and morally, the Ghanaian society abhors anything that has to do with unnatural carnal knowledge.”

He also urged Christians to oppose any efforts by the government to promote LGBTQ+ activities in the country.

"I am calling on all Christians to unite and kick against the promotion of LGBQT+ activities by the government and I want to assure the good people of Ghana that we, the minority of parliament, will vote in support of the passage of the bill,” Dr. Bandim said.

The Anti-Gay Bill aims to criminalise LGBTQ+ and its related activities.