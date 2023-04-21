Leave me out of your personal fights – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to Prof. Boateng

21.04.2023 LISTEN

The Minister in charge of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has reacted to the report by the former chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

In the report on illegal small-scale mining sent to the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, the name of the Information Minister is mentioned as he is accused of gathering a group of journalists at the Forest Hotel in Dodowa to start a campaign to bring down Prof. Boateng.

The renowned surgeon in his report alleged that the purpose of the gathering was to “discuss a strategy to bring me Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng down.”

“If Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and the likes of him have presidential ambitions, they should pursue it on merit and not attempt to destroy a hard-working patriot, whose only ambition is work to achieve a Ghana Beyond Aid,” Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said in his report dated Friday, March 19, 2021.

With excerpts of the report being circulated by several media reports, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah issued a statement to clear the air.

According to the Ofoase-Ayirebi Member of Parliament, he is offended that such allegations have been made against him.

While noting that he has a lot of admiration for Prof. Boateng, he appeals to the former Minister of Environment, Science and Technology to leave him out of his personal fights.

“What would I, a much younger man, seek to gain from bringing down a person as well respected as Prof Boateng?

“I had no interests in his profession, his politics or his portfolios. I have absolutely nothing to gain from sullying his reputation,” Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.

The Information Minister added, “Over the years, I had nothing but great admiration for Prof Boateng’s public-spirited works and as an inspirational citizen.

“I feel gravely offended over the false claims he has made and the hurtful conclusions he has sought to exact about me precisely because of the great esteem in which I have held him.

“He should kindly leave me out of his personal fights.”