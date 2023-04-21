ABOK Muslim Chief educates Muslims on tolerance, hard work as Ramadan ends

21.04.2023 LISTEN

The Paramount Muslim Chief of Aplaku, Bortianor, Oshiyie and Kokrobite (ABOK) Sarki Salifu Attram has tasked Muslims and Ghanaians in general to reflect on the essence of the holy month of Ramadan and its message of tolerance and forgiveness of sins.

Sarki Attram made the statement in his yearly message to wish fellow Muslims worldwide a happy Eid-ul-fitr celebration.

He called on Muslims especially the youth not to abandon the good habits they showcased during Ramadan and encouraged them to continue with the good deeds and tolerate one another.

He stated that there is the need for all Muslim sects in Ghana to come together for the purpose of development in the Muslim communities.

He urged the various sects to further come together and ensure that social amenities for all Muslims are provided and ensures that many Muslims particularly females are enrolled in the field of nursing and other medical professions to help Muslims especially women during delivery.

He expressed concern over how male medical practitioners receive Muslim women during childbirth which according to him brings to the fore the need to train Muslim female midwives.

He added that "we cannot pretend that all is well hence the need for the various Islamic seats to join heads and find a lasting solution to the problems Muslim women go through at the hospitals."

According to him, although there are many success stories in the Muslim communities more is needed to hasten progress.

This he said, the time has come for Muslims to venture more into the health and legal sectors of the country.

He called on government to put in more effort in ensuring a good economy for Ghanaians to end the country's hardship and improve the general well-being of the people.

He noted that the major cause of recession and depression in the country is due to poor economic planning and called all Muslims to remember the country in their prayers during Eid prayers.

The Aplaku, Bortianor, Oshiyie and Kokrobite Muslim Paramount Chief use the Eid-ul-fitr celebration to thank his elders and Muslims under his jurisdiction for their peaceful co-existence and for their commitment to the growth and development of ABOK.