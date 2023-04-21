ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
21.04.2023 Social News

ABOK Muslim Chief educates Muslims on tolerance, hard work as Ramadan ends

By Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
ABOK Muslim Chief educates Muslims on tolerance, hard work as Ramadan ends
21.04.2023 LISTEN

The Paramount Muslim Chief of Aplaku, Bortianor, Oshiyie and Kokrobite (ABOK) Sarki Salifu Attram has tasked Muslims and Ghanaians in general to reflect on the essence of the holy month of Ramadan and its message of tolerance and forgiveness of sins.

Sarki Attram made the statement in his yearly message to wish fellow Muslims worldwide a happy Eid-ul-fitr celebration.

He called on Muslims especially the youth not to abandon the good habits they showcased during Ramadan and encouraged them to continue with the good deeds and tolerate one another.

He stated that there is the need for all Muslim sects in Ghana to come together for the purpose of development in the Muslim communities.

He urged the various sects to further come together and ensure that social amenities for all Muslims are provided and ensures that many Muslims particularly females are enrolled in the field of nursing and other medical professions to help Muslims especially women during delivery.

He expressed concern over how male medical practitioners receive Muslim women during childbirth which according to him brings to the fore the need to train Muslim female midwives.

He added that "we cannot pretend that all is well hence the need for the various Islamic seats to join heads and find a lasting solution to the problems Muslim women go through at the hospitals."

According to him, although there are many success stories in the Muslim communities more is needed to hasten progress.

This he said, the time has come for Muslims to venture more into the health and legal sectors of the country.

He called on government to put in more effort in ensuring a good economy for Ghanaians to end the country's hardship and improve the general well-being of the people.

He noted that the major cause of recession and depression in the country is due to poor economic planning and called all Muslims to remember the country in their prayers during Eid prayers.

The Aplaku, Bortianor, Oshiyie and Kokrobite Muslim Paramount Chief use the Eid-ul-fitr celebration to thank his elders and Muslims under his jurisdiction for their peaceful co-existence and for their commitment to the growth and development of ABOK.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Leave me out of your personal fights – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to Prof. Boateng Leave me out of your personal fights – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to Prof. Boateng

2 hours ago

'He pulled my breast' – Lady narrates how Quick Credit loan collectors assaulted her over GHS70 'He pulled my breast' – Lady narrates how Quick Credit loan collectors assaulted...

2 hours ago

Kumasi: Details of how jealous boyfriend shoots his girlfriend to death at Adum Kumasi: Details of how jealous boyfriend shoots his girlfriend to death at Adum

2 hours ago

Ghana's crude oil production declines for third consecutive year Ghana's crude oil production declines for third consecutive year

2 hours ago

Dr. Duffour promises pension scheme for Party Members Dr. Duffour promises pension scheme for Party Members

2 hours ago

I will break Ghanas industrialisation and unemployment jinx – Alan Kyerematen I will break Ghana’s industrialisation and unemployment jinx – Alan Kyerematen

2 hours ago

I'm utterly disappointed but I forgive him – Oppong Nkrumah slams Prof. Frimpong Boateng I'm utterly disappointed but I forgive him – Oppong Nkrumah slams Prof. Frimpong...

2 hours ago

What will I gain from bringing down Prof Boateng? – Oppong Nkrumah What will I gain from bringing down Prof Boateng? – Oppong Nkrumah

2 hours ago

Ashiaman: Assemblymen threaten demo over delays in release of funds for development Ashiaman: Assemblymen threaten demo over delays in release of funds for developm...

7 hours ago

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta Economic crisis: I will take Ghana across the Jordan despite the difficulties – ...

Latest: News
body-container-line