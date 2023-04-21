ModernGhana logo
Kumasi: Jealous, heartbroken boyfriend allegedly shoots girlfriend five times to death

Crime & Punishment A picture of the deceased girlfriend, Maa Adwoa
The victim, identified as Maa Adwoa, was allegedly shot five times by her boyfriend known as Taacum.

The incident occurred at Adum Dufie Towers, located within the central business district of Kumasi, according to a Kumasi-based Kessben TV’s report.

According to sources, the couple had been in a seemingly healthy romantic relationship until Taacum accused Maa Adwoa of cheating.

Despite her vehement denial, Taacum restricted her movements and communication.

Out of anger, Maa Adwoa opted for a breakup, which reportedly infuriated her jealous boyfriend.

Taacum reportedly warned of dire consequences if Maa Adwoa abandons him, but the young lady went ahead with her decision.

Taacum reportedly tracked her down and shot her multiple times, leading to her untimely demise on Thursday, April 20 at 10pm.

The incident has since sparked outrage on social media, with many calling on the police to ensure the killer is arrested and punished.

The police is currently investigating the matter.

