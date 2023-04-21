What will I gain from bringing down Prof Boateng? – Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has denied allegations made against him by the former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, that he (Oppong Nkrumah) held a meeting of NPP and NDC Journalists on February 8, 2020 in Dodowa to discuss a strategy to bring him (Prof Boateng) down while he was fighting galamsey.

Mr Nkrumah also denied the claim that on the 13th of February, 2020, he started his brief to cabinet with a report on “Frimpong Boateng and Missing Excavators” which was a deliberate and sinister act by him targeted at the former Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister.

Responding to the allegation, Mr Nkrumah in a statement recalled that on February 9 2020, he was invited to Dodowa as Guest of Honour to a PRINPAG (Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana) event, jointly organized with the Bank of Ghana on financial reporting.

This event, he noted, was not a secret as it was widely promoted on media platforms and his personal social media handles as well.

Mr Nkrumah noted that it was a workshop to train journalists on how to understand and deepen their reportage on financial matters in Ghana. The event had nothing to do with the fight against galamsey, not even remotely.

“Neither the anti-galamsey fight, nor Prof Boateng were matters for consideration at this BOG and PRINPAG event. How the former Minister morphs this event into a secret strategy conclave, with his downfall as the objective is completely beyond my imagination,” Mr Nkrumah stated.

He disclosed that it was Prof Boateng himself who wrote to the Ghana Police Service in January 2020 reporting the loss of some excavators and calling for an investigation.

“It was Prof Boateng himself who in subsequent media interviews mentioned that the number of excavators missing was about 500. Again on or around February 20, 2020 it was Prof Boateng himself who at Parliament House (During interviews on the SONA) engaged in exchanges with the media about the said excavators and promised that they will be recovered. For the record, these are the matters that occasioned the media reports about Prof Boateng and the said excavators.

“Further, it was Prof Boateng himself who was later to be seen in a video making comments about the anti-galamsey fight and the release of excavators.

“I Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was not responsible for his initial police report, his subsequent interviews, or any of the claims he made. To be clear, it was Prof Boateng’s own reports, interviews and videos that generated his media challenges around the time. I am, thus, disappointed that he would, in this document, seek to blame me for the media reports,” Mr Nkrumah stated.

“What would I, a much younger man, seek to gain from bringing down a person as well respected as Prof Boateng? I had no interests in his profession, his politics or his portfolios. I have absolutely nothing to gain from sullying his reputation,” he added.