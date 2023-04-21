ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
21.04.2023 Social News

Osu Teinor-We family head remanded for allegedly meddling in Teshie Gbugblah Chieftaincy affairs

Osu Teinor-We family head remanded for allegedly meddling in Teshie Gbugblah Chieftaincy affairs
21.04.2023 LISTEN

The Accra Circuit Court 9 has remanded the family head of Osu Teinor We, Akwei Oklemekuku for allegedly meddling in Teshie Gbugblah Chieftaincy affairs.

The Accra Circuit Court remanded three other persons for illegally installing a new Atofotse within the Teshie Gbugblah Quarter whilst there is an existing one by the name Nii Martey Odonkor III installed in 1997 and gazetted in 2007.

Akwei Oklemekuku together with his accomplices was remanded on Friday 21st April, 2023.

According to one of the Elders from the Teshie Gbugblah Family, the said Oklemekuku is not a family member but has been interfering in the affairs of the Gbugblah Quarter disturbing the public peace and order.

"He was moving around claiming to be a family member of Teshie Gbugblah and went ahead to install a new Atofotse illegally while there was one already by Name Nii Martey Odonkor III," he stated.

He noted that Nii Martey Odonkor III was installed in 1997 and gazetted in 2007.

They will reappear at the Accra Circuit Court 9 on Tuesday 25th April, 2023.

Dickson Boadi
Dickson Boadi

News ContributorPage: DicksonBoadi

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Henry Quartey Henry Quartey denies selling government lands at Agbogbloshie, threatens legal a...

2 hours ago

Relook Bryan Acheampongs criminal remarks - NDC to Police Relook Bryan Acheampong’s ‘criminal’ remarks - NDC to Police

3 hours ago

Leave me out of your personal fights – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to Prof. Frimpong Boateng Leave me out of your personal fights – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to Prof. Frimpong Boa...

3 hours ago

'He pulled my breast' – Lady narrates how Quick Credit loan collectors assaulted her over GHS70 'He pulled my breast' – Lady narrates how Quick Credit loan collectors assaulted...

3 hours ago

Kumasi: Details of how jealous boyfriend shoots his girlfriend to death at Adum Kumasi: Details of how jealous boyfriend shoots his girlfriend to death at Adum

3 hours ago

Ghana's crude oil production declines for third consecutive year Ghana's crude oil production declines for third consecutive year

3 hours ago

Dr. Duffour promises pension scheme for Party Members Dr. Duffour promises pension scheme for Party Members

3 hours ago

I will break Ghanas industrialisation and unemployment jinx – Alan Kyerematen I will break Ghana’s industrialisation and unemployment jinx – Alan Kyerematen

3 hours ago

I'm utterly disappointed but I forgive him – Oppong Nkrumah slams Prof. Frimpong Boateng I'm utterly disappointed but I forgive him – Oppong Nkrumah slams Prof. Frimpong...

3 hours ago

What will I gain from bringing down Prof Boateng? – Oppong Nkrumah What will I gain from bringing down Prof Boateng? – Oppong Nkrumah

Latest: News
body-container-line