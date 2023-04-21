Henry Quartey denies selling government lands at Agbogbloshie, threatens legal action

Henry Quartey

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has refuted allegations that he sold government lands in Agbogbloshie which were reclaimed from onion sellers.

The lands were meant to be used for a hospital project, but the construction is yet to begin.

In a meeting with Ga leaders on Thursday, Mr. Quartey threatened to sue for defamation.

Quartey has debunked the allegations and has given the accuser a week ultimatum to apologise or face him in court.

He said, “there is this gentleman who is alleging relocating the people at Agbogbloshie, I have connived with the people belonging to the Ga people by way of selling lands and I want to say here and now that I, Henry Quartey, my person, the Regional Coordinating Council and government as a whole have not sold even 10×10 to anybody and any attempt to suggest that I have sold the lands is damaging my hard-won reputation and making a false allegation against me which I will not accept. So, therefore, I have given the gentleman and that is not a threat.

“I have a right as a citizen to defend myself and also use a court of competent jurisdiction for that matter to seek redress where I feel that my name is being dented. I have given him a week from Monday for him to use the same medium to retract that allegation against my person and failure to do so, I will speak to my lawyers and will institute a court action against him and seek damages of a minimum of four million Ghana cedis from him,” he stated.