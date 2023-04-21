ModernGhana logo
Guidelines for ban on drumming, noisemaking from May 15 to June 15

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ga Traditional Council has made an announcement to inform the public that the ban on drumming on noisemaking will take effect from Monday, May 15.

The month-long ban observed every year before the celebration of the Homowo festival of the chiefs and people of Ga Mashie will be lifted on Thursday, June 15.

During the period of the ban, all forms of noisemaking, including the use of loudspeakers, drums, tambourines, funeral rites, and roadside evangelism will be prohibited.

To guide the public, the Ga Traditional Council has announced the guidelines for the one-month period.

During the period of the ban, the usual form of worship should be confined to the premises of churches/mosques, and noise levels be minimized to the barest limits possible.

Religious bodies and the Traditional Authorities must show respect for one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory and inflammatory remarks about the beliefs and practices of one another.

The positioning of loudspeakers outside the premises of churches, mosques, and pubs are banned.

In addition, roadside evangelists are to cease their activities during this period.

Meanwhile, the Ga Traditional Council has warned that apart from an identifiable task force that consists of AMA personnel, the Police Service, and Representatives from the Traditional Councils with tags, no other person or group of persons should be seen or found enforcing the abatement of noise in the metropolis.

