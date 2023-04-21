Economic crisis: I will take Ghana across the Jordan despite the difficulties – Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has stressed that he has no doubt government is on the right path to get Ghana out of its economic crisis.

Although it took a while, government in the past year has admitted that the country is confronted with an economic crisis that needs to be addressed.

To turn things around, government has taken a number of steps including contacting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion credit facility.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has indicated that his focus is to bring Ghana out of this difficult period.

“You have to take the community across the Jordan and that’s what I [Ken Ofori-Atta] intend to do irrespective of the difficulties. But we’re confident that we’re doing the right thing, we’re on the right path,” the Finance Minister shared.

Beyond the IMF deal, Ken Ofori-Atta insists that government must protect the public purse and ensure that Ghanaians pay their taxes to help with the development agenda.

“The challenge really is yes, we will get our Board [IMF Executive] approval hopefully in short order, but what do we as a nation learn from that?”, he asked.

“I think those are going to be the issues the country has to contend with, understanding how to protect the public purse and ensuring that we all pay our taxes and avoid wasting government resources,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.