ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
21.04.2023 Health

Stop using oxytocin injection 10iu/ml; return them to our office – FDA to health facilities

Stop using oxytocin injection 10iuml; return them to our office – FDA to health facilities
21.04.2023 LISTEN

Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) as part of its market surveillance activities has detected the presence of unregistered OXYTOCIN INJECTION 10iu/ml in hospitals, clinics and other health facilities across the country.

In a statement issued on Friday, 21 April 2023, signed by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the FDA, also gave details of the unregistered OXYTOCIN INJECTION 10iu/ml.

They include: “Beltocin,” manufactured by “Belco Pharma PVT Ltd” with India as the country of origin, “Oxytocin,” manufactured by “Entrance Pharmaceuticals” with the country of origin being Ghana, “Oxytocin,” manufactured by “AMROS Pharma” with Pakistan as the country of origin, “Oxytocin” manufactured by “Anhui Hongye Pharmaceutical Company Ltd” with China as the country of origin, “Oxytocin” manufactured by “Jackson Laboratories PVT Ltd,” manufactured in India.

“Oxytocin” manufactured by “Pharmanova Limited” with Ghana as the country of origin, Oxytocin manufactured by “Jiangsu Ruinian Quianjin Pharmaceutical Company Ltd” in China, “A-tocin” manufactured by “Health Care Pharma,” “Extocin” manufactured by “Anhui Hongye Pharmaceutical Company Ltd” with China as the country of origin, “Pitons” manufactured by Shanxi Shuguang Pharm. Company Ltd” also with China as the country of origin.

The others are: “Gold Vision” manufactured by Anhui Hongye Pharmaceutical Company Ltd with China as the origin, “Derm” manufactured by “Shandong Shenglu Pharmaceutical Company Ltd” with China as the origin.

According to the FDA, “these pharmaceutical products are not registered” and, therefore, their “quality, safety and efficacy cannot be ascertained.”

The FDA, therefore, informed all “health facilities and medical stores” of the mentioned “products to stop using them immediately and return them to the nearest FDA offices throughout the country.”

The FDA also assured the public that it is “liaising with importers to ensure that the market is rid of these unregistered pharmaceutical products.”

Source: classfmonline.com

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta Ken Ofori-Atta preaches ‘burden sharing’ amid talk of new debt restructuring pro...

4 hours ago

NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi Relook at your stance on Bryan Acheampong’s incendiary comments; they are crimin...

4 hours ago

Ramadan: Ghanaian Muslims end fasting, sight moon in Ashanti Region Ramadan: Ghanaian Muslims end fasting, sight moon in Ashanti Region

4 hours ago

Ghana begging for debt forgiveness because of family and friends – Mahama slams Akufo-Addo Ghana begging for debt forgiveness because of family and friends – Mahama slams ...

4 hours ago

You put your cousin as finance minister when in NPP there are more capable people – Mahama slams Akufo-Addo You put your cousin as finance minister when in NPP there are more capable peopl...

4 hours ago

Your children will enjoy govt scholarships, private sector jobs in the next NDC govt – Mahama to constituency, branch executives Your children will enjoy gov’t scholarships, private sector jobs in the next NDC...

4 hours ago

Former MP Yaw Baah withdraws from Kumawu NPP parliamentary race Former MP Yaw Baah withdraws from Kumawu NPP parliamentary race

4 hours ago

Blaming me and others for Akufo-Addos recklessness laughable – Mahama Blaming me and others for Akufo-Addo’s recklessness laughable – Mahama

4 hours ago

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng accuses Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for assembling journalists to destroy him Prof. Frimpong-Boateng accuses Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for assembling journalists to...

6 hours ago

'I'm willing to apologise' — Kweku Baako replies Prof. Frimpong-Boateng after accusation of attacks in galamsey fight 'I'm willing to apologise' — Kweku Baako replies Prof. Frimpong-Boateng after ac...

Latest: Health
body-container-line