ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: Jealous boyfriend kills girlfriend over suspected cheating

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News AR: Jealous boyfriendkills girlfriend over suspected cheating
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A 26-year-old lady identified as Victoria Dapaah has been shot dead in Adum, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Reports gathered from sources indicate that she was shot by her boyfriend widely known in the area as Takum.

Checks have revealed that the deceased while with her family on Thursday night around 9pm received a phone call from the young man and opted to step out of the house to talk to him.

After an alleged confrontation between the two over cheating allegations, Takum pulled out a gun.

Despite pleading and explaining that she has not been cheating, the boyfriend still shot Victoria and left her in a pool of blood.

The family heard the gunshot and rushed out only to find the deceased on the ground.

She was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Speaking to journalists today, the mother of the deceased, Adwoa Nyarko pleaded with the Police to ensure justice is served as she cried inconsolably.

“I don’t know if she was dating the guy. If the police are investigating the matter all we want is that they should make sure justice is served. The killer should be arrested and made to face the law,” the mother said.

The Police are currently on a manhunt for the boyfriend to bring him to face the law.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta Ken Ofori-Atta preaches ‘burden sharing’ amid talk of new debt restructuring pro...

2 hours ago

NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi Relook at your stance on Bryan Acheampong’s incendiary comments; they are crimin...

2 hours ago

Ramadan: Ghanaian Muslims end fasting, sight moon in Ashanti Region Ramadan: Ghanaian Muslims end fasting, sight moon in Ashanti Region

2 hours ago

Ghana begging for debt forgiveness because of family and friends – Mahama slams Akufo-Addo Ghana begging for debt forgiveness because of family and friends – Mahama slams ...

2 hours ago

You put your cousin as finance minister when in NPP there are more capable people – Mahama slams Akufo-Addo You put your cousin as finance minister when in NPP there are more capable peopl...

2 hours ago

Your children will enjoy govt scholarships, private sector jobs in the next NDC govt – Mahama to constituency, branch executives Your children will enjoy gov’t scholarships, private sector jobs in the next NDC...

2 hours ago

Former MP Yaw Baah withdraws from Kumawu NPP parliamentary race Former MP Yaw Baah withdraws from Kumawu NPP parliamentary race

2 hours ago

Blaming me and others for Akufo-Addos recklessness laughable – Mahama Blaming me and others for Akufo-Addo’s recklessness laughable – Mahama

2 hours ago

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng accuses Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for assembling journalists to destroy him Prof. Frimpong-Boateng accuses Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for assembling journalists to...

4 hours ago

'I'm willing to apologise' — Kweku Baako replies Prof. Frimpong-Boateng after accusation of attacks in galamsey fight 'I'm willing to apologise' — Kweku Baako replies Prof. Frimpong-Boateng after ac...

Latest: News
body-container-line