A/R: Jealous boyfriend kills girlfriend over suspected cheating

A 26-year-old lady identified as Victoria Dapaah has been shot dead in Adum, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Reports gathered from sources indicate that she was shot by her boyfriend widely known in the area as Takum.

Checks have revealed that the deceased while with her family on Thursday night around 9pm received a phone call from the young man and opted to step out of the house to talk to him.

After an alleged confrontation between the two over cheating allegations, Takum pulled out a gun.

Despite pleading and explaining that she has not been cheating, the boyfriend still shot Victoria and left her in a pool of blood.

The family heard the gunshot and rushed out only to find the deceased on the ground.

She was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Speaking to journalists today, the mother of the deceased, Adwoa Nyarko pleaded with the Police to ensure justice is served as she cried inconsolably.

“I don’t know if she was dating the guy. If the police are investigating the matter all we want is that they should make sure justice is served. The killer should be arrested and made to face the law,” the mother said.

The Police are currently on a manhunt for the boyfriend to bring him to face the law.