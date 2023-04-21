Ramadan: Ghanaian Muslims end fasting, sight moon in Ashanti Region

Muslims in Ghana on April 20, ended the Islamic holy month of fasting (sawm) with the sighting of the moon at Kenyase-Troba in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region.

There will be no observation of the fast today, April 21.

The Chief Imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu in a statement announced that the Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on Saturday, April 22.

“That authenticated information has come from the Ashanti Region, with respect to the sighting of the moon, specifically at Kenyase-Troba in the Kwabre east district. According to the information, those who made the efforts at the outskirt of the town, eight of them were able to sight the new moon of Shawwal with their naked eyes”.

“And they have made such information available to the Acting Chairman of the National Hilal committee. This is the basis on which the Chief Imam gathered us here in the exercise of his mandate as the National Chief Imam to announce to us officially that the new moon of Shawwal has been sighted. And in this regard, on April 21, we are all not going to fast. But as officially made known to us through the Chief Imam and the Ministry of Interior, we are going to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday, April 22,” the Chief Imam said in a statement.

The government has declared Monday, April 24, 2023, as a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Fitr.

Muslims believe the Holy Quran was revealed in Ramadan and throughout the month, they fast and engage in other rituals to get closer to Allah.

Eid-ul-Fitr is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting (sawm).

The day marks the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting

