ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
21.04.2023 Headlines

Ken Ofori-Atta preaches ‘burden sharing’ amid talk of new debt restructuring programme

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-AttaFinance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
21.04.2023 LISTEN

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is appealing to Ghanaians to support government in its efforts to achieve debt sustainability as it looks to deal with the economic crisis facing the country.

Speaking to Joy News in an interview, the Minister said it is the entire country facing challenges and everyone must come on board to share the burden for the good of the nation.

“We agreed to an exemption and also agreed to ensure debt sustainability and macro stability. Since we are in this situation together, there has to be some burden sharing,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.

This comes after concerns by organised labour over the alleged proposed new debt restructuring programme that will be undertaken by government.

Not only has organised labour said it is against the new programme but it has warned government and the Board of Trustees of Pension Schemes not to attempt to rope them into the existing DDEP.

While admitting that the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme has put stress on the financial sector, Ken Ofori-Atta revealed that government with the help of the World Bank is creating a buffer to cushion the sector.

“The DDEP certainly puts some stress on the financial sector so we are creating a buffer to cushion them and this is where the World Bank comes in,” Ofori-Atta said.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister is hoping that in the efforts of government, it can also mibilise revenue through the electronic VAT system.

“We did get some of the revenues late in terms of what we projected. Maybe the electronic VAT system will prove quite effective and we may rake in more,” he said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ramadan: Ghanaian Muslims end fasting, sight moon in Ashanti Region Ramadan: Ghanaian Muslims end fasting, sight moon in Ashanti Region

1 hour ago

Ghana begging for debt forgiveness because of family and friends – Mahama slams Akufo-Addo Ghana begging for debt forgiveness because of family and friends – Mahama slams ...

1 hour ago

You put your cousin as finance minister when in NPP there are more capable people – Mahama slams Akufo-Addo You put your cousin as finance minister when in NPP there are more capable peopl...

1 hour ago

Your children will enjoy govt scholarships, private sector jobs in the next NDC govt – Mahama to constituency, branch executives Your children will enjoy gov’t scholarships, private sector jobs in the next NDC...

1 hour ago

Former MP Yaw Baah withdraws from Kumawu NPP parliamentary race Former MP Yaw Baah withdraws from Kumawu NPP parliamentary race

1 hour ago

Blaming me and others for Akufo-Addos recklessness laughable – Mahama Blaming me and others for Akufo-Addo’s recklessness laughable – Mahama

1 hour ago

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng accuses Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for assembling journalists to destroy him Prof. Frimpong-Boateng accuses Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for assembling journalists to...

3 hours ago

Eid: Ken Agyapong donates 2,500 bags of rice, 6000 bottles of oil to 30 Zongo Communities Eid: Ken Agyapong donates 2,500 bags of rice, 6000 bottles of oil to 30 Zongo Co...

3 hours ago

'I'm willing to apologise' — Kweku Baako replies Prof. Frimpong-Boateng after accusation of attacks in galamsey fight 'I'm willing to apologise' — Kweku Baako replies Prof. Frimpong-Boateng after ac...

3 hours ago

Dr. Adutwum abandons education problems and now pursuing his running mate ambition — Yamin Dr. Adutwum abandons education problems and now pursuing his running mate ambiti...

Latest: News
body-container-line