Ken Ofori-Atta preaches ‘burden sharing’ amid talk of new debt restructuring programme

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

21.04.2023 LISTEN

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is appealing to Ghanaians to support government in its efforts to achieve debt sustainability as it looks to deal with the economic crisis facing the country.

Speaking to Joy News in an interview, the Minister said it is the entire country facing challenges and everyone must come on board to share the burden for the good of the nation.

“We agreed to an exemption and also agreed to ensure debt sustainability and macro stability. Since we are in this situation together, there has to be some burden sharing,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.

This comes after concerns by organised labour over the alleged proposed new debt restructuring programme that will be undertaken by government.

Not only has organised labour said it is against the new programme but it has warned government and the Board of Trustees of Pension Schemes not to attempt to rope them into the existing DDEP.

While admitting that the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme has put stress on the financial sector, Ken Ofori-Atta revealed that government with the help of the World Bank is creating a buffer to cushion the sector.

“The DDEP certainly puts some stress on the financial sector so we are creating a buffer to cushion them and this is where the World Bank comes in,” Ofori-Atta said.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister is hoping that in the efforts of government, it can also mibilise revenue through the electronic VAT system.

“We did get some of the revenues late in terms of what we projected. Maybe the electronic VAT system will prove quite effective and we may rake in more,” he said.