Kekeli Muslim Community wishes Muslims Eid Mubarak!

The Leadership of Kekeli Muslim Community wishes all Muslims across the globe Eid Mubarak.

Eidul Fitr is the festival for ending Fasting in the month of Ramadan. Fasting is the fourth pillar in Islam where every sane Muslim is expected to abstain from personal desires such food, water, matrimonial intimacy among others from the dawn to sunset. (Qur'an Chapter 2:183) It should be noted that only Almighty God (Allah) knows the reward His servant receives for adhering to the clarion directive.

The Holy month of Ramadan serves as a period for mankind to reﬂect and then submit his entire live to the worshiping of only Almighty God.

Ramadan fasting enable sinful persons to distance themselves from the unacceptable acts like smoking, taking in of alcohol, promiscuous intimacy relationship and among others. Instead, giving in charity to the needy that manifest during sahoor and iftar, and making supplications to Allah for expiation of sins are highly encouraged.

As we mark the end of the Ramadan fast, the leadership of Kekeli Muslim Community in Ghana is calling on all Muslims to continue to exhibit the beautiful moral character adopted during the Fasting in their entire life.

We further use this opportunity to solicit for support towards a fruitful Eid Feast for our newly converts predominantly in the Volta Region. It is worthy to state that Islam is gaining grounds in the Volta Region. Therefore, kind gesture should be directed to the leadership for proper disbursement to the beneﬁciaries.

We continue to pray to Almighty God (Allah) to provide us with peace in Ghana, grant the President and his Vice President with the wisdom to steer the aﬀairs of the country for development. We pray for peaceful coexistence between Muslims and other faiths in this country for together we build a prosperous nation.

Eid Mubarak Signed,

Mohammed Rabiu Adam Mawuli Public Relations Oﬃcer