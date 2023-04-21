Eid: Ken Agyapong donates 2,500 bags of rice, 6000 bottles of oil to 30 Zongo Communities

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has on 20th April 2023 donated 2,500 bags of rice and 6000 bottles of cooking oil to 30 Zongo Communities within Accra and Kasoa to mark the end of 2023 Ramadan Fasting and prayers.

This is in accordance with the MP's commitment to supporting the Muslims and the needy in the country.

Speaking in an interview, Kenneth Agyapong Junior, son of Kennedy Agyapong who doubles as General Manager in charge of Net 2 Television said the donation was part of the MP‘s desire to assist Muslims at the end of their Ramadan every year.

"For the past 15 years my father has been doing this donation at the end of Ramadan fasting and prayers. Ramadan period is used to do good to others and we are committed to doing good to others," he stated.

He seized the opportunity to urge the youth to stay safe as they marked the end of Ramadan.

Mr. Kenneth Agyapong Junior added that 200 bags of rice and 480 bottles of cooking oil will also be presented to the National Chief Imam to support the poor and needy.

Sheikh Jabil Musah of Kasoa Iron City who received the items on behalf of the beneficiary communities expressed their profound appreciation to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong for such a benevolent gesture.

“If God blesses you with riches use the blessings for the benefit of others like what honourable has done and God will continue to bless you,” Sheikh urged Ghanaians.

He offered a prayer of blessings for the MP.