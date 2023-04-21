ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Eid: Ken Agyapong donates 2,500 bags of rice, 6000 bottles of oil to 30 Zongo Communities

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Social News Eid: Ken Agyapong donates 2,500 bags of rice, 6000 bottles of oil to 30 Zongo Communities
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has on 20th April 2023 donated 2,500 bags of rice and 6000 bottles of cooking oil to 30 Zongo Communities within Accra and Kasoa to mark the end of 2023 Ramadan Fasting and prayers.

This is in accordance with the MP's commitment to supporting the Muslims and the needy in the country.

Speaking in an interview, Kenneth Agyapong Junior, son of Kennedy Agyapong who doubles as General Manager in charge of Net 2 Television said the donation was part of the MP‘s desire to assist Muslims at the end of their Ramadan every year.

"For the past 15 years my father has been doing this donation at the end of Ramadan fasting and prayers. Ramadan period is used to do good to others and we are committed to doing good to others," he stated.

He seized the opportunity to urge the youth to stay safe as they marked the end of Ramadan.

Mr. Kenneth Agyapong Junior added that 200 bags of rice and 480 bottles of cooking oil will also be presented to the National Chief Imam to support the poor and needy.

Sheikh Jabil Musah of Kasoa Iron City who received the items on behalf of the beneficiary communities expressed their profound appreciation to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong for such a benevolent gesture.

“If God blesses you with riches use the blessings for the benefit of others like what honourable has done and God will continue to bless you,” Sheikh urged Ghanaians.

He offered a prayer of blessings for the MP.

Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Ramadan: Ghanaian Muslims end fasting, sight moon in Ashanti Region Ramadan: Ghanaian Muslims end fasting, sight moon in Ashanti Region

11 minutes ago

Ghana begging for debt forgiveness because of family and friends – Mahama slams Akufo-Addo Ghana begging for debt forgiveness because of family and friends – Mahama slams ...

21 minutes ago

You put your cousin as finance minister when in NPP there are more capable people – Mahama slams Akufo-Addo You put your cousin as finance minister when in NPP there are more capable peopl...

21 minutes ago

Your children will enjoy govt scholarships, private sector jobs in the next NDC govt – Mahama to constituency, branch executives Your children will enjoy gov’t scholarships, private sector jobs in the next NDC...

21 minutes ago

Former MP Yaw Baah withdraws from Kumawu NPP parliamentary race Former MP Yaw Baah withdraws from Kumawu NPP parliamentary race

21 minutes ago

Blaming me and others for Akufo-Addos recklessness laughable – Mahama Blaming me and others for Akufo-Addo’s recklessness laughable – Mahama

21 minutes ago

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng accuses Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for assembling journalists to destroy him Prof. Frimpong-Boateng accuses Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for assembling journalists to...

2 hours ago

Eid: Ken Agyapong donates 2,500 bags of rice, 6000 bottles of oil to 30 Zongo Communities Eid: Ken Agyapong donates 2,500 bags of rice, 6000 bottles of oil to 30 Zongo Co...

2 hours ago

'I'm willing to apologise' — Kweku Baako replies Prof. Frimpong-Boateng after accusation of attacks in galamsey fight 'I'm willing to apologise' — Kweku Baako replies Prof. Frimpong-Boateng after ac...

2 hours ago

Dr. Adutwum abandons education problems and now pursuing his running mate ambition — Yamin Dr. Adutwum abandons education problems and now pursuing his running mate ambiti...

Latest: News
body-container-line