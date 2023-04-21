ModernGhana logo
Our economic challenges demand burden sharing — Ken Ofori-Atta begs Ghanaians

Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance
Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance

Ghana’s Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has called on Ghanaians to accept “burden sharing” as the country continue to grapple with economic difficulties.

In an interview on JoyNews’ PM Express, aired on Thursday, April 20, Ofori-Atta acknowledged that Ghana’s economy is “in trouble” indicating that “there will be some sacrifices and some difficult periods.”

He noted, “We need to be very clear that our economy is in trouble and we have to haul it back. There will be some sacrifices and some difficult periods while we go through this period."

The Finance Minister pointed to revenue shortfalls as a contributive factor.

“We did get some of the revenues late in terms of what we projected. Maybe the electronic VAT system will prove quite effective and we may rake in more,” he said.

He further acknowledged, “The DDEP certainly puts some stress on the financial sector so we are creating a buffer to cushion them and this is where the World Bank comes in.”

Ofori-Atta emphasized that Ghanaians will need to share in the burden of overcoming the crisis.

"We agreed to an exemption and also agreed to ensure debt sustainability and macro stability. Since we are in this situation together, there has to be some burden sharing,” he said.

The comments come as Ghana continue negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a 3 billion dollar bailout amid high debt levels, inflation, and a weak cedi.

He however made it clear that difficult times lie ahead as Ghana works to restore economic stability and growth.

