Claims of power theft against us false – Ghana Police Service responds to alleged 'ECG disconnections'

20.04.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has issued a press release to set the records straight on the allegation of power theft.

The release has become necessary following reports in the media this week which noted that three buildings at the Osu Police Barracks and one building at the Kumasi Central Police Station had been disconnected by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over alleged power theft.

According to the Police, its investigations into the allegations have revealed that none of these buildings were connected to power illegally.

“Checks from our records indicate that the situation at both the Osu Police Barracks and the Kumasi Central Police Station has existed for some years now.

“Investigation further established that all the connections at the Osu Police Barracks and the Kumasi Central Police Station were done by the ECG directly to the poles since the ECG had indicated that it did not have any meters available at the time. In both instances, the connections were done by officials of the ECG,” parts of the Police press release said on Thursday, April 20.

Having settled the matter with the ECG, the security service is urging the public to disregard the false claims of power theft and illegal connections.

“We would therefore like to call on the public to disregard the false claims of power theft and illegal connections levelled against the Police since there is no basis for the allegations,” the Police press release stressed.

Read more from the release below:

