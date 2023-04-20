ModernGhana logo
We've been recalled to Parliament to reconsider loan agreements for gov’t – Ato Forson reveals

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has revealed why the Speaker of Parliament has called on Parliamentarians to report to the House for a one-day sitting next month.

In a letter from the office of the Speaker of Parliament, it said MPs are being recalled to the house on Tuesday, May 2, to consider urgent parliamentary business.

Taking to social media to express his surprise, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson further revealed that he understands the sitting is to consider loan agreements for government.

“I have been inundated with calls asking why Parliament has been recalled for urgent business on May 2nd, 2023.

“I wish to state that the minority leadership and members learned about the recall from the media, just like anyone else.

“I have since been informed that Parliament will sit for only one day to consider loan agreements currently before it,” the Minority Leader shared in his post.

According to Dr. Ato Forson, it is baffling that government is pushing to borrow more after borrowing to destroy the Ghanaian economy.

“It is difficult to comprehend why the NPP government has the courage to continue borrowing, especially after its reckless borrowing has completely destroyed the Ghanaian economy beyond recognition for generations to come.

“This government will never learn,” Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson bemoaned.

