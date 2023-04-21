Order to start Opuni case afresh unfair, the trial judge misdirected himself - A-G tells Court of Appeal

Attorney-General (A-G) Godfred Dame has told the Court of Appeal that the order to restart the case involving former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) Dr Stephen Opuni, is a miscarriage of justice.

The A-G also said the ruling is unfair. He has therefore filed an appeal.

He told the Court of Appeal that “The trial judge misdirected himself in the application of the principles regarding adoption of evidence in a trial.

“The learned trial judge exercised his discretion wrongly in arriving at the conclusion that he will be saddled with the same suspicion and allegation of unfairness leveled against the current state of proceedings.”

It is recalled that Justice Kwesi Anokye Gyimah who is the new judge assigned by the Chief Justice to take over the case decided to restart it.

This was after he was asked to take over following the retirement of Justice Clemence Honyenuga who was handling the case.

Justice Gyimah refused to admit proceedings from the previous court that handled the case since 2018.

“Parties to the case are hereby ordered to file all witness statements by Friday 21 April 2023,” Justice Gyimah directed on Tuesday, April 4.

This court will reconstitute for case management conference (CMC) on Tuesday 25 April 2023.” he added.

Dr Opuni and Seidu Agongo are facing 27 charges including defrauding by false pretences, willfully causing financial loss to the State, money laundering, corruption by public officer and contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges and are on a GH¢300,000.00 self-recognizance bail, each.

-3news.com