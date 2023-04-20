ModernGhana logo
There is no iota of doubt that Jubilee House is the headquaters of galamsey – Clement Apaak

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Clement Apaak has reacted to revelations of illegal mining (galamsey) by former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng about officials of the ruling NPP.

In excerpts of a document from the renowned surgeon Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng who once led the fight against illegal mining in the country, he said top officials of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are deeply involved in the illegality.

“I can state without any equivocation that many party officials from the national to the unit committee level had their friends, PAs, agents, relatives, financiers, or relatives engaged in illegal mining. Most of them engaged Chinese working for them.

“I am not referring to party people who had their legitimate concession and were mining sustainably as they were instructed to do,” excerpts of the document by Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng shared by Joy News said.

Reacting to the revelation, Builsa South MP Clement Apaak says he no longer has any doubt that the Jubilee House is the headquarters of galamsey in the country.

“There is no longer an iota of doubt that Jubilee House is the headquarters of galamsey in Ghana. Prof Boateng's galamsey report has confirmed what we already suspected. Same people we pay to protect our environment have been doing the opposite,” the MP said in a post on Twitter.

Clement Apaak insists that Ghanaians must arise because "such evil must be punished.”

