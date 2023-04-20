NPP officials from top to down and their friends, PAs, agents, relatives, financiers or relatives engaged in illegal mining — Frimpong Boateng's report

A document from former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has exposed top officials of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) deeply involved in illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey.

Parts of the document noted that not only top officials of the NPP but their friends and relatives are also engaged in illegal mining.

In a 37-page report, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng also indicated that throughout the struggle with illegalities in the small-scale mining sector, what baffled him was the total disregard for the President’s commitment to protecting the environment by persons in government.

“I can state without any equivocation that many party officials from the national to the unit committee level had their friends, PAs, agents, relatives, financiers, or relatives engaged in illegal mining. Most of them engaged Chinese working for them,” the renowned surgeon said.

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng continued to explain “I am not referring to party people who had their legitimate concession and were mining sustainably as they were instructed to do.”

He also indicated that there are appointees in the Jubilee House who are doing or supporting illegal mining or interfering with the fight against the menace.

The excerpts from the document shared by Joy News is reportedly addressed to the president, the Chief of Staff, and the police.

It popped up after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in March directed the Police to investigate the earlier allegations made by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng.