ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP officials from top to down and their friends, PAs, agents, relatives, financiers or relatives engaged in illegal mining — Frimpong Boateng's report

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

A document from former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has exposed top officials of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) deeply involved in illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey.

Parts of the document noted that not only top officials of the NPP but their friends and relatives are also engaged in illegal mining.

In a 37-page report, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng also indicated that throughout the struggle with illegalities in the small-scale mining sector, what baffled him was the total disregard for the President’s commitment to protecting the environment by persons in government.

“I can state without any equivocation that many party officials from the national to the unit committee level had their friends, PAs, agents, relatives, financiers, or relatives engaged in illegal mining. Most of them engaged Chinese working for them,” the renowned surgeon said.

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng continued to explain “I am not referring to party people who had their legitimate concession and were mining sustainably as they were instructed to do.”

He also indicated that there are appointees in the Jubilee House who are doing or supporting illegal mining or interfering with the fight against the menace.

The excerpts from the document shared by Joy News is reportedly addressed to the president, the Chief of Staff, and the police.

It popped up after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in March directed the Police to investigate the earlier allegations made by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Spirit of Atta Mills is working in Duffuors campaign – Koku Anyidoho Spirit of Atta Mills is working in Duffuor’s campaign – Koku Anyidoho

2 hours ago

Speaker Bagbin recall MPs to Parliament for urgent sitting on May 2 Speaker Bagbin recall MPs to Parliament for urgent sitting on May 2

2 hours ago

Organised Labour charges Board of Trustees of all pension funds not to participate in new DDEP Organised Labour charges Board of Trustees of all pension funds not to participa...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson We've been recalled to Parliament to reconsider loan agreements for gov’t – Ato ...

2 hours ago

Claims of power theft against us false – Ghana Police Service responds to alleged 'ECG disconnections' Claims of power theft against us false – Ghana Police Service responds to allege...

2 hours ago

Builsa South MP, Clement Apaak There is no iota of doubt that Jubilee House is the headquaters of galamsey – Cl...

2 hours ago

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng NPP officials from top to down and their friends, PAs, agents, relatives, financ...

4 hours ago

Sunyani West NDC primaries: Angry youth urge FEC to declare verdict on Mrs. Akantoa Sunyani West NDC primaries: Angry youth urge FEC to declare verdict on Mrs. Akan...

4 hours ago

Most ministers abandoned IMCIM - Frimpong-Boateng's report Most ministers abandoned IMCIM - Frimpong-Boateng's report

4 hours ago

NPP, NDC have mishandled Ghanas assets making our income terrible – TUC NPP, NDC have mishandled Ghana’s assets making our income terrible – TUC

Latest: News
body-container-line