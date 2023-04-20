Eid-al-Fitr: Jomoro MP supports Muslim community with food items

The opposition Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region, Dorcas Afo-Toffey, has supported the Muslim community in Jomoro with food items to help them observe the celebration of Eid-al-Fitr which marks the end of Ramadan.

The humanitarian gesture is in line with the MP's annual support to Muslims to enjoy the Eid celebration with their families as the holy month of Ramadan fasting comes to an end.

The end of Ramadan is marked by the celebration of Eid-al-Fitr, which means "festival of breaking the fast" also signified the end of fasting from dawn to dusk throughout Ramadan and the opening of the Shawwal month.

The Islamic ritual (Ramadan) comes off this Saturday, April 22, 2023, across the world.

However, the Ministry for Interior of Ghana has in a statement declared Monday, April 24, 2023, as a statutory holiday to observe the sacred event.

The Jomoro MP presented 50 bags of rice and some boxes of cooking oil to the Muslim community which were received by the Deputy Chief Iman of Jomoro Municipality at Tikobo Number One Mosque on Thursday, April 20, 2023, for onward distribution.

Addressing the gathering, Dorcas Afo-Toffey thanked the Chief Imans and all Muslims in the area for their continuous unflinching support.

"Let me thank the Chief Imans and all the Muslims in Jomoro here for their total support. Since I became MP in Jomoro, our Muslims have been supporting me, especially through their prayers and I'm very grateful", she stated.

She urged the Muslim community in her Constituency to manage the food items and pledged to continue to support them annually.

"In fact, we all know that the economy of Ghana is very very difficult but I have managed to bring you some food items to celebrate your Eid-al-Fitr so please manage it, I will continue to support your celebration annually and I believe in Allah that next year I will bring more than this", she stated.

She took the opportunity to appeal to the Muslims in the area to remember her in their daily prayers and also former president John Dramani Mahama.

"I know you have been praying for me but this time around I will urge you to intensify it, I need King Solomon's wisdom, good health, long life, protection, humility to serve the good people of Jomoro so please remember me in your prayers", she stressed.

Dorcas Afo-Toffey pledged her commitment to establish 'Makalanta' (Arabic school for young Muslims) in the constituency and charged the leadership of Jomoro Muslim community to get her four acres of land for the establishment of the school.

"Last year, when we met I was told that there is no Makalanta in Jomoro here, today I will tell you that I have gotten an NGO that has promised to establish Makalanta in Jomoro for you so I will urge you to get me four acres of land for the establishment of the school," she intimated.

On his part, the Jomoro NDC Constituency Chairman, Mr. Anthony Armah Benle commended the MP for the area for always remembering the Muslim community during their festivals.

He called on them to continue to rally behind the MP in prayers to develop the Jomoro Constituency.

He urged the Muslims in Jomoro to continue to use the blessings of the Eid to pray for continued peace and tranquility in the constituency.

He also called on them to remain united with other religious believers in the constituency. "I will appeal to you to pray always for the Jomoro MP, Dorcas Afo-Toffey to develop the constituency. I will also call on you to pray for the peace of Jomoro and Ghana as a whole. Be united with other religious believers. We don't want any disturbance in Ghana, we want peace", he pleaded.

Moreover, the leadership of the Jomoro Muslim community expressed their profound appreciation for the kind gesture and prayed for the Jomoro MP, Dorcas Afo-Toffey and her entourage.

The MP was accompanied by the Jomoro NDC Constituency Chairman, Mr. Anthony Armah Benle, Jomoro NDC Constituency Secretary, Emmanuel Ndako Benle, Jomoro NDC Constituency Organizer, Benedict Boadi, Jomoro NDC Constituency Communications Officer, Lenrie Nyamekeh, Jomoro NDC Constituency Youth Organizer, Ernest Anaman, Jomoro NDC Constituency Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Ahmed Adams, Jomoro NDC Deputy Constituency Women's Organizer, Gertrude Amulley, Jomoro NDC Constituency former Communications Officer, Patrick Ellonu, Jomoro NDC Constituency Deputy Treasurer, Patricia Entsuah among others.