Security Council increase measures to flush out commercial sex workers in Sunyani

The influx of commercial sex workers in the Bono Regional capital has attracted the concern of the Sunyani Municipal Security Council and thereby putting measures to clamp down on their activities.

Activities of sex workers are common around the ABSA Bank and the Silver House within the Sunyani High Court enclave as well as the Nana Bosoma Central market.

According to Mr Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, becoming a hub for commercial sex work and other criminal activities in the capital remained a huge challenge, and assured the MISEC would do everything possible to bring the situation under control.

In an interview with Sunyani-based Sompa FM, Mr Kumi said last year MISEC in collaboration with the police undertook a special exercise to clampdown on the sex workers but expressed worry that the sex workers had returned to the street.

Mr Kumi assured the public that the MISEC had intensified measures to halt criminal activities in the capital, and appealed for public support.