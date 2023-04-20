ModernGhana logo
Environmentally-conscious citizens urged to mark International Noise Awareness Day

By Eco-Conscious Citizens
Ghana-based environmental group Eco-Conscious Citizens are marking International Noise Awareness Day on Wednesday 26th April with a presentation at La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly on the harmful effects of noise pollution by Dr. Kyeremanteg Amoah.

This will be followed by a Question and Answer session, and workshop focused on the role of the Police Service, Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies, and the Environmental Protection Agency, and how to engage them in dealing with noise nuisance.

Unfortunately, the lack of robust enforcement by the relevant authorities has led to noise pollution from religious organisations, event centres, drinking spots, roadside preachers, social events and vehicles mounted with loudspeakers, continually blighting the lives of the citizenry, damaging their health and robbing them of their constitutional right to peace and quiet in their homes.

The aim of the 26th April event is to raise awareness that causing noise nuisance is a criminal offence and against Metropolital and Municipal bye-laws and EPA regulations, highlight ways to deal with noise nuisance, share good practice and encourage the relevant authotites to enforce noise laws.

Eco-Conscious Citizens encourages all environmentally-conscious citizens to mark the Day by organising events within their locality to raise issues around noise pollution.

For further information, please contact [email protected] .

Awula Serwah
Eco-Conscious Citizens Coordinator
[email protected]
0201 811 702

