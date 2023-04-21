Organized Labour warns government against roping pension funds back into DDEP

Organized Labour has issued a stern warning to government against attempts to involve pension funds in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

In a press statement released on Wednesday, April 20, the leadership of Organized Labour noted that they had become aware of a letter dated April 7, 2023, inviting the Board of Trustees of Pension Funds to participate in a new proposed alternative offer for pension funds.

After scrutinizing the letter and accompanying documentations, Organized Labour concluded that the alternative offer was an attempt to rope pension funds back into the DDEP, which goes against the spirit and letter of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the government and Organized Labour on December 22, 2022.

As part of the MOU, the government agreed to exempt all pension funds from the DDEP, according to the OL.

On the score, Organized Labour had earlier in a press release on February 1, reiterated its position that the exemption of pension funds in the DDEP is final and warned that any attempt to go contrary to the agreement will be fiercely resisted.

"We, therefore, urge the Board of Trustees of all Pension Funds not to honour the invitation to participate in the so-called alternative offer for pension funds," the new statement read in portion.

"Any attempt by Government or the Board of Trustees of Pension Schemes to undermine the MOU will be fiercely resisted by Organized Labour,” it added.

The leadership of Organized Labour also called on all of its affiliates to close ranks and abide by the tenets of the MOU signed with the government.

The press statement was signed by Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, Secretary General of Trades Union Congress (TUC), Ghana; Dr. Isaac Bampoe Addo, Chairman of the Forum; and Mr. Abraham Koomson, Secretary General of GFL.

The involvement of pension funds in the DDEP has been a contentious issue in Ghana, with Organized Labour and other stakeholders expressing concerns about the potential risks to workers' retirement savings.

The MOU signed in December 2022 was seen as a step towards addressing these concerns, but the recent letter inviting pension funds to participate in an alternative offer has raised alarm among labour groups.

Read a copy of the full statement below;