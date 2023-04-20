Sod cut for construction of zonal council office at Amantin

The Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Edward Owusu has cut the sod for the construction of an office accommodation for the Amantin zonal council in Amantin.

The building which will comprise 5 offices, a conference room, a store and washroom facilities is expected to be completed in four months at the cost of GHC518,491.12.

Imaglo Company Limited will execute the project which will be funded from the district assembly common fund.

The MCE urged the Amantin traditional council to take a keen interest in the project to ensure that it runs smoothly.

Osabarima Appau Bonsie Bonsu II, Omanhene of Amantin who led a team from the traditional council expressed his gratitude to government and the municipal assembly for the project.

He pledges the support of the traditional council to the contractor and urged him to work around the clock to ensure the timeline for the completion of the project is met.