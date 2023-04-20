DASA holds Ramadan Iftar with Casta Diva Foundation

The Tamale Technical University branch of the Dagbon Students Association has leased with the chief executive officer of the Casta Diva Foundation, Hajia Fauziya Hudu to organize Ramadan Iftar for Muslims on campus.

The maiden iftar (breaking of fast) was well attended by students of the University, the Tamale Technical Institute and other ethnic groups.

Addressing the gathering, Hajia Fauziya specified the need to give back to society, revealing that it makes the world a better place for all.

Hajia Fauziya encouraged students of both the Technical University and the Technical Institute to continue pursuing their ultimate goals and not allow certain factors curtail them from achieving those dreams.

This according to her is achievable when they take their studies attentively, devoid of unproductive fancy lifestyle and laziness.

She mentioned that each individual in the world has a purpose for living, hence the students should unearth their talents and work towards them accordingly.

Hajia Fauziya further advised the students to build good relationships with each other as while still in school, indicating that they may need each other in the near future.

The President of the Association, Mr. Hassan Nantogma thanked Hajia Fauziya and her team for the mouth-watering Iftar which he described the CEO as a selfless woman with a golden heart.

“We pray that, Allah protect her and replenish all that she has spent in the preparation of the Iftar, and to her team, may they continue to remain loyal to her,” he stated.

Mr. Hassan was quick to appeal to philanthropists, sons and daughters of Dagbon to assist members of the Association clear off their school fees.