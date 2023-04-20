ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

DASA holds Ramadan Iftar with Casta Diva Foundation

By Nurudeen Ibrahim || Contributor
Regional News DASA holds Ramadan Iftar with Casta Diva Foundation
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Tamale Technical University branch of the Dagbon Students Association has leased with the chief executive officer of the Casta Diva Foundation, Hajia Fauziya Hudu to organize Ramadan Iftar for Muslims on campus.

The maiden iftar (breaking of fast) was well attended by students of the University, the Tamale Technical Institute and other ethnic groups.

Addressing the gathering, Hajia Fauziya specified the need to give back to society, revealing that it makes the world a better place for all.

Hajia Fauziya encouraged students of both the Technical University and the Technical Institute to continue pursuing their ultimate goals and not allow certain factors curtail them from achieving those dreams.

This according to her is achievable when they take their studies attentively, devoid of unproductive fancy lifestyle and laziness.

She mentioned that each individual in the world has a purpose for living, hence the students should unearth their talents and work towards them accordingly.

Hajia Fauziya further advised the students to build good relationships with each other as while still in school, indicating that they may need each other in the near future.

The President of the Association, Mr. Hassan Nantogma thanked Hajia Fauziya and her team for the mouth-watering Iftar which he described the CEO as a selfless woman with a golden heart.

“We pray that, Allah protect her and replenish all that she has spent in the preparation of the Iftar, and to her team, may they continue to remain loyal to her,” he stated.

Mr. Hassan was quick to appeal to philanthropists, sons and daughters of Dagbon to assist members of the Association clear off their school fees.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Sunyani West NDC primaries: Angry youth urge FEC to declare verdict on Mrs. Akantoa Sunyani West NDC primaries: Angry youth urge FEC to declare verdict on Mrs. Akan...

1 hour ago

Most ministers abandoned IMCIM - Frimpong-Boateng's report Most ministers abandoned IMCIM - Frimpong-Boateng's report

1 hour ago

NPP, NDC have mishandled Ghanas assets making our income terrible – TUC NPP, NDC have mishandled Ghana’s assets making our income terrible – TUC

1 hour ago

Frimpong Boateng drops bombshell, names 'presidential galamseyers' in latest report Frimpong Boateng drops bombshell, names 'presidential galamseyers' in latest rep...

1 hour ago

We don't want Collins Nuamah as our Deputy MD — Public Utilities Workers' Union of GWCL protests We don't want Collins Nuamah as our Deputy MD — Public Utilities Workers' Union...

2 hours ago

Koku Anyidohoright and former President John Dramani Mahama Mahama booed: And the dead goat says the elephant is scared of him? – Koku Anyid...

3 hours ago

Stephen Atubiga, former NDC member Coward NDC will stain their pants on election day – Stephen Atubiga reacts to vi...

3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahamaleft and Akwasi Addai Odike Mahama is the cause of Ghana’s economic mess – Odike

8 hours ago

Akufo-Addo now taxing everything including even 'cha cha' – Mahama Akufo-Addo now taxing everything including even 'cha cha' – Mahama

8 hours ago

NDC Womens Organiser allegedly poisons baby daddy NDC Women’s Organiser allegedly poisons baby daddy

Latest: News
body-container-line