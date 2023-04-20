ModernGhana logo
Works on Anglogold Ashanti's 10-year SEDP projects progressing steadily

By Sampson Manu || Obuasi Municipal ISD
Works are currently progressing steadily on the Ultra-modern 9- unit school complex for the Sanso community in the Obuasi Municipality.

The District Police headquarters project and a 20-seater toilet facility at Anyimadukrom are also at various stages of completion.

The projects form part of the plethora of infrastructural development facilities contained in the 10-year socio-economic development plan (SEDP) of AngloGold Ashanti Ghana, Obuasi mine launched in July, 2022.

Briefing the media at the end of a tour of the various projects sites by officials of AngloGold Ashanti, community leaders and the media, the Senior Manager of Sustainability, AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, Emmanuel Baidoo said he was excited about the work done so far saying the contractors for the projects were within schedule. He lauded the contractors for following the agreed specifications for the projects.

"I am particularly excited about the fact that the contractors for the Sanso school and the police station, Kilon Construction and Kenzad Construction respectively are both from Obuasi. The quality of work done means that they are making a case for local contractors which also aligns with the objectives of our 10-year SEDP to enhance local participation," he stated.

Touching on the importance of the projects, Mr. Baidoo said when completed the GH¢5 million Sanso school project which is the first of its kind in Obuasi, will contribute to enhancing access to quality education in Obuasi.

It comprises a 9-unit classroom block, teacher's office, a headteacher’s office, a sickbay, a kitchenette, a library (book and e-library), a computer lab stocked with computers a well-designed compound with a water fountain.

On the district police headquarters, the Senior Manager of Sustainability said AngloGold Ashanti saw the need to partner government and the local Authority in enhancing security which is considered as an indispensable tool for sustainable growth and development of any community.

"We at AGAG remain upbeat about the impact of this GH¢1 million police project in supporting the police to fight crime and ensure total security in Obuasi," he stated.

School project to boost attendance
The Obuasi Municipal Director of Education, George Alfred Koomson expressed concern about low attendance by pupils in the Sanso community.

He was however optimistic that the completion of the educational edifice will encourage the pupils to stay in school.

"It is the learning environment that determines the success and motivation of the student to achieve. So it is our hope that this magnificent project will serve as a morale booster for the kids to enable them stay in school," he noted.

Mr. Koomson lauded AngloGold Ashanti, Ghana Obuasi Mine for their support towards educational development in Obuasi.

The Assembly member for the Sanso community Thomas Ofori also commended AGAG for the school project. He called for support for the mining company to enable them deliver on their commitments towards making their communities better off.

