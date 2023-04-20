ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

FDA and Police arrest two over unregistered herbal products in Western North

Social News FDA and Police arrest two over unregistered herbal products in Western North
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Western North Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in collaboration with the Police, on their routine market surveillance, arrested two suspects for dealing in unregistered and falsified products at Sefwi-Dwenase in the Wiawso Municipality.

The suspects are Benjamin Arthur and Albert Baiden.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Mr Albert Ankamah, Regional Director of the FDA, said the first suspect Benjamin Arthur was arrested for selling a falsified product “Dr cote D'voire” and two other unregistered herbal products ABM Gone capsules and ABM Mr man capsules which had fake FDA product registration numbers.

The Regional head continued that Benjamin Arthur, led the team to the arrest of the second suspect Albert Baiden, the producer of ABM Gono and ABM Mr man capsules.

Mr Ankamah said the Food and Drugs Authority was mandated by the Public Health 2012 (Act 851) to ensure public safety by regulating food, drugs, cosmetics substances, blood products, tobacco and tobacco products which are healthy for public consumption.

“We are on the alert to ensure all falsified, unregistered, deceptive and unwholesome products do not enter the market in the newly created region and will apply the necessary laws and sanctions to anyone who breaches the law”

Mr Ankomah warned that the authority would soon take legal action against advertisers, including radio stations and local information centers who used their platforms to market unregistered and falsified products in the Region.

He indicated that both the owner of an unregistered product as well as the seller were all culpable and urged the public to buy medicines, especially herbal medicines from licensed shops.

“Radio stations and local information centres must always request FDA license certificate from advertisers before airing their products or else the law will deal with you,” he warned.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Sunyani West NDC primaries: Angry youth urge FEC to declare verdict on Mrs. Akantoa Sunyani West NDC primaries: Angry youth urge FEC to declare verdict on Mrs. Akan...

1 hour ago

Most ministers abandoned IMCIM - Frimpong-Boateng's report Most ministers abandoned IMCIM - Frimpong-Boateng's report

1 hour ago

NPP, NDC have mishandled Ghanas assets making our income terrible – TUC NPP, NDC have mishandled Ghana’s assets making our income terrible – TUC

1 hour ago

Frimpong Boateng drops bombshell, names 'presidential galamseyers' in latest report Frimpong Boateng drops bombshell, names 'presidential galamseyers' in latest rep...

1 hour ago

We don't want Collins Nuamah as our Deputy MD — Public Utilities Workers' Union of GWCL protests We don't want Collins Nuamah as our Deputy MD — Public Utilities Workers' Union...

2 hours ago

Koku Anyidohoright and former President John Dramani Mahama Mahama booed: And the dead goat says the elephant is scared of him? – Koku Anyid...

3 hours ago

Stephen Atubiga, former NDC member Coward NDC will stain their pants on election day – Stephen Atubiga reacts to vi...

3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahamaleft and Akwasi Addai Odike Mahama is the cause of Ghana’s economic mess – Odike

8 hours ago

Akufo-Addo now taxing everything including even 'cha cha' – Mahama Akufo-Addo now taxing everything including even 'cha cha' – Mahama

8 hours ago

NDC Womens Organiser allegedly poisons baby daddy NDC Women’s Organiser allegedly poisons baby daddy

Latest: News
body-container-line