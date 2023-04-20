FDA and Police arrest two over unregistered herbal products in Western North

The Western North Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in collaboration with the Police, on their routine market surveillance, arrested two suspects for dealing in unregistered and falsified products at Sefwi-Dwenase in the Wiawso Municipality.

The suspects are Benjamin Arthur and Albert Baiden.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Mr Albert Ankamah, Regional Director of the FDA, said the first suspect Benjamin Arthur was arrested for selling a falsified product “Dr cote D'voire” and two other unregistered herbal products ABM Gone capsules and ABM Mr man capsules which had fake FDA product registration numbers.

The Regional head continued that Benjamin Arthur, led the team to the arrest of the second suspect Albert Baiden, the producer of ABM Gono and ABM Mr man capsules.

Mr Ankamah said the Food and Drugs Authority was mandated by the Public Health 2012 (Act 851) to ensure public safety by regulating food, drugs, cosmetics substances, blood products, tobacco and tobacco products which are healthy for public consumption.

“We are on the alert to ensure all falsified, unregistered, deceptive and unwholesome products do not enter the market in the newly created region and will apply the necessary laws and sanctions to anyone who breaches the law”

Mr Ankomah warned that the authority would soon take legal action against advertisers, including radio stations and local information centers who used their platforms to market unregistered and falsified products in the Region.

He indicated that both the owner of an unregistered product as well as the seller were all culpable and urged the public to buy medicines, especially herbal medicines from licensed shops.

“Radio stations and local information centres must always request FDA license certificate from advertisers before airing their products or else the law will deal with you,” he warned.

GNA