ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ramadan: Chieftaincy Ministry donates food items to Chief Imam

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
Social News Ramadan: Chieftaincy Ministry donates food items to Chief Imam
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Hon. Stephen Asamoah Boateng has made a generous donation to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu and the general Muslim community towards the 2023 Ramadan.

The donation including 100 bags of rice, and gallons of cooking oil, among others, reflects his commitment to ensuring that members of the Muslim fraternity stay nourished in this solemn period.

The delegation, in a brief address, extolled the many roles the Chief Imam continues to play in Ghana’s socio-economic settings and peace-building efforts.

The Chieftaincy Ministry made the donation to Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu at his new Fadama residence on 19th April 2023. Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng indicated that the donation forms part of his commitment to giving back to society.

"Before I was approved as a Minister I came here for your blessings. I am here today to seek your advise and support for me to be successful as a Minister. I brought these items to support the 2023 Ramadan," he stated.

Receiving the items, Sheikh Sharubutu expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the Minister and his Ministry for their visit and generosity.

Chief Imam applauded the gesture of Mr Asamoah Boateng.

“Allah is the only one who can reward you. But we will also add to your wish and desire by way of prayers so that God will bring into the fulfilment your heart desires,” Chief Imam emphasised.

420202374118-m5htk8v331-hon-stephen-asamoah-boateng-2

Top Stories

22 minutes ago

Spirit of Atta Mills is working in Duffuors campaign – Koku Anyidoho Spirit of Atta Mills is working in Duffuor’s campaign – Koku Anyidoho

22 minutes ago

Speaker Bagbin recall MPs to Parliament for urgent sitting on May 2 Speaker Bagbin recall MPs to Parliament for urgent sitting on May 2

23 minutes ago

Organised Labour charges Board of Trustees of all pension funds not to participate in new DDEP Organised Labour charges Board of Trustees of all pension funds not to participa...

23 minutes ago

Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson We've been recalled to Parliament to reconsider loan agreements for gov’t – Ato ...

23 minutes ago

Claims of power theft against us false – Ghana Police Service responds to alleged 'ECG disconnections' Claims of power theft against us false – Ghana Police Service responds to allege...

23 minutes ago

Builsa South MP, Clement Apaak There is no iota of doubt that Jubilee House is the headquaters of galamsey – Cl...

23 minutes ago

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng NPP officials from top to down and their friends, PAs, agents, relatives, financ...

3 hours ago

Sunyani West NDC primaries: Angry youth urge FEC to declare verdict on Mrs. Akantoa Sunyani West NDC primaries: Angry youth urge FEC to declare verdict on Mrs. Akan...

3 hours ago

Most ministers abandoned IMCIM - Frimpong-Boateng's report Most ministers abandoned IMCIM - Frimpong-Boateng's report

3 hours ago

NPP, NDC have mishandled Ghanas assets making our income terrible – TUC NPP, NDC have mishandled Ghana’s assets making our income terrible – TUC

Latest: News
body-container-line