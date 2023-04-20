Tesano, other areas to be affected as ECG undertakes maintenance works

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works on Friday, April 21, 2023, in parts of Accra.

The power distributor in a statement said the exercise is to help improve service delivery to customers.

“ECG will undertake planned maintenance works to improve service delivery. Date: Friday, 21st April 2023 Time: 9:00am to 5:00pm”.

Areas to be affected include Tesano, Abeka, Alajo, Caprice, North Kaneshie, Santana market, Achobo best, Kouttam, Poly product, Kane em, Duraplast, Ashfoam, Qualiplast, Corona, IPNL Romarong, Fowrewin Ghana, Panasonic, Polytex, Poly Craft, Piccadilly, Top Packaging, Decoplast, Innolink, Burger King, Winners Chapel, Volta Garments and Ghihoc Distillery.

“ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise,” the power company added in its brief statement.

-citinewsroom