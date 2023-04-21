Introduction isn't enough; find ways to sustain the NHIS – Bawa Mogtari blasts Gov't

Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, has called on government to implement effective policies to sustain the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Mrs. Mogtari emphasized that introducing such a program is not enough but finding ways to keep it running is what matters most.

"It is not enough to introduce an NHIS program and not find ways to ensure its sustainability," she said.

Her comments come in response to Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu's recent revelation that he was made to pay cash whenever he goes to the hospital due to challenges with the NHIS.

The Minister cited extortion by service providers as one of the factors collapsing the scheme.

"From the end-user point of view, it looks like the health insurance is not working. I am a patient and I know what it is.

"I pay when I go to Ridge Hospital. I pay when I go to UGMC. I don't even present my insurance card,” the minister added.

Mogtari expressed concern that if the Health Minister is complaining about the service, then what about ordinary Ghanaians who rely on the scheme to access healthcare due to financial constraints.

"If the government's own head of the Ministry of Health is decrying his inability to access healthcare under the NHIS, then what happens to the ordinary citizens? The vulnerable who cannot afford to pay?"