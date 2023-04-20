ModernGhana logo
Election 2024: Even if NPP chairman is appointed to EC we’ll match them boot for boot – Mahama

Headlines Former President John Dramani Mahama
Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has vowed that his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will do whatever it takes to prevent the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) from rigging the 2024 elections.

Mahama urged his party members to be extremely vigilant at every stage of the electoral process, from polling stations to the Electoral Commission’s Strong Room.

“We are not going to sleep. We are going to match them at the collation centers. We will be in the collation centers until the last ballot is accounted for. We are going to Match them in the EC’s strongroom.

“This time we don’t want tea we don’t want biscuits. Those we select to go to the strongroom we will give them our own tea and we will buy them digestive Biscuits to go to the strongroom,” Mahama vowed.

The former president urged vigilance from party members overseeing polling stations, saying “Elections are won or lost at the polling stations..and in all your branches you have polling stations. Vigilance at the polling stations is going to be in your custody.”

He continued, “Campaigning in the polling station is going to be in your care and so we are going to rely on you to make sure that the election in your polling station is going to be free, fair and transparent.”

Mahama asserted that the NDC will deploy a “robust system to transmit our results” and involve constituency and branch executives, indicating, “it is a new system we will come and explain it to you.”

Despite alleged efforts by the NPP to control the Electoral Commission by appointing their activists, Mr. Mahama said, “Whether they put NPP chairman on the electoral commission we shall match them boot for boot. We are going to match them at the polling stations we don’t Wana cheat anybody, but we don’t want anybody to cheat us. So we are going to march them at the polling station and make sure that no extra ballot papers come from somewhere into that ballot box”.

The one-time President was speaking at a campaign rally in Ashaley Botwe on Tuesday, April 18, as part of his bid to lead the party again.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
