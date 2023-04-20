Organised Labour charges Board of Trustees of all pension funds not to participate in new DDEP

The leadership of Organised Labour has instructed the Board of Trustees of Pension Schemes not to try to honour the call by government to rope pension funds onto the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

In the release, Organised Labour says any attempt to force the funds of pensioners onto the DDEP will undermine the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it signed with government in December 2022 for pensioners to be excluded from the programme.

“The leadership of OL has since become aware of a letter dated April 7th, 2023 inviting the Board of Trustees of Pension Funds to participate in a New GOG Proposed Alternative Offer for Pension Funds.

“We have scrutinized this letter and other accompanying documentation and have come to a firm conclusion that they amount to roping pension funds back into the DDE Programme. This request undermines the spirit and letter of the MOU signed between Government and Organised Labour.

“We, therefore, urge the Board of Trustees of all Pension Funds not to honour the invitation to participate in the so-called alternative offer for pension funds,” parts of the release from organised Labour said on Thursday, April 20.

Organised Labour further warns that any attempt by Government or the Board of Trustees of Pension Schemes to undermine the MOU signed last year will be fiercely resisted.

Meanwhile, the leadership of Organised Labour further urges all Organised Labour groups to close ranks and abide by the tenets of the MOU signed with Government.

Below is the press release from Organised Labour: