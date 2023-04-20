ModernGhana logo
Civil Society must develop a roadmap for Ghana – Dr. Yaw Baah

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Organised Labour has expressed worry over the failure of successive governments to continue the projects of past governments.

This is a direct swipe at the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who have been rotated in government by Ghanaians through elections in the fourth republic.

According to Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah who is the Secretary-General of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC), political party manifesto rule has not helped the country.

“Political party manifestos rule this country and then this party comes and throws away all the projects under the previous government.

“Civil society must develop the roadmap for Ghana and that is what African Center for Economic Transformation led by Dr. KY Amoako is doing,” Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah shared on Thursday, April 20.

Organised Labour this week has rejected the new proposal by government to touch their pension funds in the latest alternative debt restructuring programme believed to be another domestic debt exchange programme (DDEP).

In the midst of the discussions, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah has indicated that Organised Labour is not looking at the present but the future.

“If you look at those who are retired, who are on pension, they will not be up to 300,000 and just a small percentage are women and these are issues that we need to look at as labour.

“So, we are not only talking about today – incomes and pensions – we are also talking about the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, reports indicated that the new proposal by government on an alternative debt restructuring programme will fast-track the process for Ghana to seal its deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

