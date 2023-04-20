W/R: Bogoso Divisional Queen Mother registers over 1000 onto NHIS

Nana Adwoa tanaa II (left) with a beneficiary

Queen Mother of Bogoso Divisional Area Nana Adwoa Tanaa II, has registered some thousand residents within her division onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The beneficiaries which included children under 18 years and the aged, in six communities, namely, Dumasi, Brakwaline, Twidwaa, Dankwakrom, Tawiakrom and Bogoso benefited from the 4-day programme which was aimed at capturing two thousand people onto the system.

Since Prestea Huni–Valley Municipality was created out of Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality over twelve years ago, residents have always traveled to Tarkwa Nsueam Municipality and Wassa Akropong in the Amenfi East Municipality to register for their National Health Insurance cards, due to none existence NHI office at Bogoso, capital of Prestea Huni -Valley.

The situation has been a worry to residents, hence the Queen Mother’s decision to bring National Health Insurance officers to the communities under her division to get children and the aged, who appear to be vulnerable onto the system.

The programme designed and sponsored by the Queen Mother’s foundation, Nana Adwoa Tanaa II Foundation, saw the National Health Insurance officers move from one community to the other just to make sure the registration was successful.

Speaking to this reporter on Thursday April 7, 2023, Nana Adwoa Tanaa II stated, she found the need to reach out to the children and the aged in her jurisdiction to ensure they have insurance for their health, which she hopes, would lessen their burden of paying high medical bills.

She believes that, as far as the card has become a sure way of attaining good health care in the country, everybody must get one.

Nana Adwoa Tanaa II advised the parents who got their children registered to take the health needs of their wards seriously.

Beneficiaries who may have traveled to other municipalities to register, but got the chance to register during the exercise expressed gratitude to the Queen Mother for her concern.

Though the targeted groups were children under 18 years, 70 years and above, the officers did not turn away those who did not fall within the categories.

Some 1,528 people benefitted from the 4-day exercise, including fresh registration and renewals.