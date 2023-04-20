ModernGhana logo
What are you doing to recover the over $2.5 million worth of condensates missing from TOR – Apaak asks Napo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has called out Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh to tell Ghanaians what he is doing about the over $2.5 million worth of condensates missing from the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

The Energy Minister who is also MP for Manhyia South in an interview with journalists on Wednesday, April 19, disclosed that he attempted to help TOR to get back on its feet but has encountered a huge problem.

He said he gave TOR over $2.5 million worth of condensate to get back on business but recently learned that the products have gone missing.

“I gave TOR a new business opportunity in the premix fuel market that all the condensate from Ghana Gas should be used for making premix fuel. The last time I heard over $2.5 million worth of condensate had gotten be missing from TOR,” Mathew Opoku Prempreh said when he joined the Electricity Company of Ghana to help with the revenue mobilisation agenda.

Reacting to the revelation, Clement Apaak argued that what is important is for the Energy Minister to let Ghanaians know what he is doing to retrieve the money from TOR.

“The Minister should be telling Ghanaians the actions initiated to retrieve these monies and to hold those responsible to account. Merely telling us the 2.5M usd worth of condensates went missing is not enough,” the Builsa South MP shared in a post on Twitter.

