ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Presidential staffer roars at NDC boy over 'wee smoking' tag; says Mahama is a ‘drunkard and smoker’

Headlines Samuel Bryan Buabeng, a Presidential Stafferleft and former President John Dramani Mahama
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Samuel Bryan Buabeng, a Presidential Staffer[left] and former President John Dramani Mahama

A presidential staffer has burst into fury after being described as a wee smoker on social media.

Samuel Bryan Buabeng, an Assistant Technical Officer at the Office of the President, clashed with an NDC communicator, Kojo Dynamic who tagged him as a ‘wee smoker.’

Mr. Buabeng, a vocal defender of the Akufo-Addo administration, recently updated his Twitter profile picture, provoking Kojo Dynamic to scornfully label him an unworthy ‘presidential staffer.’

Outraged, the staffer blasted the critic, alleging that even former President John Mahama, who is a ‘drunkard and smoker’ once held the highest office.

“I’m a non-smoker and teetotaller. If you don’t have any meaningful contribution, I can help you become a MoMo agent,” Buabeng retorted.

“Your revered John Dramani Mahama who drinks and smokes was once the president of Ghana. Ofui!” he added.

Unapologetic, Kojo Dynamic insisted “You don’t smoke wee mpo nie. Ei, then you do deɛ nanka ahwisa paa o.”

Mr. Buabeng remained unconvinced, claiming Akufo-Addo “at his AGE looks younger and healthier than the former” president.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama 2024 election: NDC officials will go to EC strongroom with their tea and digesti...

2 hours ago

TOR workers up in arms against persons working against the interest of the refinery TOR workers up in arms against persons working against the interest of the refin...

2 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi drags Afia Schwarzenegger to court again over defamation Chairman Wontumi drags Afia Schwarzenegger to court again over defamation

2 hours ago

The hub aims to be a springboard for helping African countries gain access to mRNA vaccines. By RODGER BOSCH AFPFile WHO hails Africa's first mRNA vaccine hub

2 hours ago

Uganda has faced widespread calls to reconsider its harsh anti-LGBTQ law. By STUART TIBAWESWA AFPFile Uganda president to discuss anti-gay bill with lawmakers

2 hours ago

Illicit annual exports from Africa's extractive industries estimated at US98bn – Report reveals Illicit annual exports from Africa's extractive industries estimated at US$98bn ...

2 hours ago

Tamale: NEDCo disconnects Allied Heath Professions zonal office over power theft Tamale: NEDCo disconnects Allied Heath Profession’s zonal office over power thef...

2 hours ago

Vehicles exceeding height limit on Accra-Tema Motorway will be sanctioned — Minister Vehicles exceeding height limit on Accra-Tema Motorway will be sanctioned — Mini...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo now taxing everything including even 'cha cha' – Mahama Akufo-Addo now taxing everything including even 'cha cha' – Mahama

3 hours ago

NDC Womens Organiser allegedly poisons baby daddy NDC Women’s Organiser allegedly poisons baby daddy

Latest: News
body-container-line