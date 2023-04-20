Presidential staffer roars at NDC boy over 'wee smoking' tag; says Mahama is a ‘drunkard and smoker’

A presidential staffer has burst into fury after being described as a wee smoker on social media.

Samuel Bryan Buabeng, an Assistant Technical Officer at the Office of the President, clashed with an NDC communicator, Kojo Dynamic who tagged him as a ‘wee smoker.’

Mr. Buabeng, a vocal defender of the Akufo-Addo administration, recently updated his Twitter profile picture, provoking Kojo Dynamic to scornfully label him an unworthy ‘presidential staffer.’

Outraged, the staffer blasted the critic, alleging that even former President John Mahama, who is a ‘drunkard and smoker’ once held the highest office.

“I’m a non-smoker and teetotaller. If you don’t have any meaningful contribution, I can help you become a MoMo agent,” Buabeng retorted.

“Your revered John Dramani Mahama who drinks and smokes was once the president of Ghana. Ofui!” he added.

Unapologetic, Kojo Dynamic insisted “You don’t smoke wee mpo nie. Ei, then you do deɛ nanka ahwisa paa o.”

Mr. Buabeng remained unconvinced, claiming Akufo-Addo “at his AGE looks younger and healthier than the former” president.