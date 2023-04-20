ModernGhana logo
Tamale: NEDCo disconnects Allied Heath Profession’s zonal office over power theft

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) has disconnected power supply to the Zonal office of Allied Health Professions Council in the Northern Region over power theft.

This happened on day two of NEDCo's revenue mobilization exercise in its operational areas.

The second day of the exercise took officials to the Northern Region Health Directorate where the Allied Health Professions Council is located.

The team upon checks noticed that the Allied Health Professions Council had tapped power illegally directly from the cables.

According to the Area Manager for NEDCo, Elvis Denuyakor, the council was on the same prepaid meter with the Regional Health Directorate however, the Allied Health Professions Council bypassed the meter and connected directly from the cables.

He added that, “When you do illegal connection just like any other customer, we have to pick the load, analyser, and then we will recover by estimating their consumption and ensure we bill them for it”.

From there, they moved to the Judicial Service and the Economic and Organized Crime Office but no disconnection was made at the Judicial service as it was committed to paying the bills.

The EOCO office, however, was mistakenly marked as debtors due to a double account registered on the system of NEDCo. Management of NEDCo said the mishap will be investigated and resolved.

Meanwhile, some affected customers such as the Tamale College of Education are currently running on generator services as a result of NEDCO’s ongoing exercise.

—citinewsroom

