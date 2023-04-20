2024 election: NDC officials will go to EC strongroom with their tea and digestive biscuit – Mahama

Flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has assured party followers that every necessary move will be made to ensure victory in the 2024 general elections.

Addressing delegates of the NDC at Ashaley Botwe in Greater Accra Region, on Tuesday, April 18, he said this time around there will not be an instance where an official assigned to the strongroom of the Electoral Commission will excuse himself to look biscuit to take his tea.

He said the NDC will provide tea and digestive biscuit for its officials in the strongroom of the EC.

“We are not going to sleep. We are going to match them at the collation centers. We will be in the collation centers until the last ballot is accounted for. We are going to march them in the EC’s strongroom. This time we don’t want tea we don’t want biscuit. Those we select to go to the strongroom we will give them our own tea and we will buy them digestive biscuits to go to the strongroom,” John Dramani Mahama said.

According to the former President, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is scared about losing the next general election.

This he argues is why President Akufo-Addo has appointed alleged party activists as commissioners of the EC.

“Because they are afraid of losing the 2024 election they have started putting NPP activists as members of the Electoral Commission so that they can control the referee but when I say it is a Do or Die affair it means that it is a critical election whether they put NPP chairman on the electoral commission we shall match them boot for boot,” John Dramani Mahama said.

He continued, “We are going to match them at the polling stations we don’t want to cheat anybody, but we don’t want anybody to cheat us. So we are going to mark them at the polling station and make sure that no extra ballot papers come from somewhere into that ballot box.”