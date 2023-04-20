ModernGhana logo
Chairman Wontumi drags Afia Schwarzenegger to court again over defamation

Controversial Ghanaian socialite Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, may soon find herself in jail after escaping the first one in her ongoing feud with Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly called, has filed a motion in the Tema High Court seeking to enforce the bond Afia Schwarzenegger executed after being convicted of contempt of court in January.

In December 2022, Afia Schwarzenegger was sentenced to 10 days in prison for contempt of court over provocative social media posts about a defamation case filed against her by Chairman Wontumi.

The court later suspended the sentence and asked her to sign a good behavior bond for 36 months.

However, Chairman Wontumi claims Afia Schwarzenegger has continued to insult and attack him on social media in violation of the bond’s terms.

He submitted videos to the court allegedly showing Afia Schwarzenegger engaging in verbal abuse, nudity, and discussing details of the ongoing defamation case during an interview.

Chairman Wontumi’s lawyer, Maurice Ampaw in a document obtained by Modernghana News argues that Afia Schwarzenegger’s behavior amounts to “continuing contempt” of court and “serious judicial embarrassment.”

He claims the socialite’s actions expose the judiciary to “public ridicule, hatred and contempt” after the court gave her a “second chance.”

The motion seeks to enforce the bond by imprisoning Afia Schwarzenegger for 3 months without an option of a fine.

Read full copies of the suit document below:

4202023125008-1i840p4bbv-71efeb49-beef-4903-9acb-f7fd08add9d6.jpeg

4202023125008-0f72ylkxwr-574ee923-09fa-4c57-8508-b8d7b49d583d.jpeg

4202023125009-1h830n4aau-a2ec05ff-345e-4f6f-81fc-5d84b593a275.jpeg

