We will never sleep nor rest — IGP vows to keep Ghana peaceful

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has made a promise to the public that the police and other security agencies will collaborate to ensure that peace is maintained in the country.

While speaking at the commissioning of a new police barracks in Accra, the IGP emphasized that the primary purpose of security agencies is to maintain peace, and they will do everything in their power to ensure that Ghana remains peaceful.

He stated that the Police will work with other security agencies to protect Ghana's peace at all times.

“My colleagues and I are working in partnership with other security agencies to give you the biggest of assurances to the government and the people of Ghana that we will never sleep nor rest until this country is at peace with itself,” said the IGP.

In light of the upcoming 2024 general elections, the Ghana Police Service has engaged with political parties regarding two new security measures put in place.

The first measure is the establishment of the Police Election Security Secretariat, which will work closely with all political parties and stakeholders to manage security for all elections in the country.

“The first strategic intervention shared with them is the establishment of the Police Election Security Secretariat to work with all political parties and other stakeholders to enhance the management of security for all elections in the country,” a police statement said.

The second measure is the creation of a legal team to examine all politically related incidents and determine if they involve criminal elements before any police action is taken.

“The second intervention is the setting up of a dedicated legal team to subject all politically related incidents to legal scrutiny to establish whether there are elements of crime or otherwise before any Police action is taken,” part of the statement said.

The police have emphasized that it will not intervene in any situation where there is no criminality involved.

“The Police will, therefore, not intervene in any situation where there is no criminality involved,” the statement emphasised.