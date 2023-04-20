ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
20.04.2023 Social News

We will never sleep nor rest — IGP vows to keep Ghana peaceful

We will never sleep nor rest — IGP vows to keep Ghana peaceful
20.04.2023 LISTEN

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has made a promise to the public that the police and other security agencies will collaborate to ensure that peace is maintained in the country.

While speaking at the commissioning of a new police barracks in Accra, the IGP emphasized that the primary purpose of security agencies is to maintain peace, and they will do everything in their power to ensure that Ghana remains peaceful.

He stated that the Police will work with other security agencies to protect Ghana's peace at all times.

“My colleagues and I are working in partnership with other security agencies to give you the biggest of assurances to the government and the people of Ghana that we will never sleep nor rest until this country is at peace with itself,” said the IGP.

In light of the upcoming 2024 general elections, the Ghana Police Service has engaged with political parties regarding two new security measures put in place.

The first measure is the establishment of the Police Election Security Secretariat, which will work closely with all political parties and stakeholders to manage security for all elections in the country.

“The first strategic intervention shared with them is the establishment of the Police Election Security Secretariat to work with all political parties and other stakeholders to enhance the management of security for all elections in the country,” a police statement said.

The second measure is the creation of a legal team to examine all politically related incidents and determine if they involve criminal elements before any police action is taken.

“The second intervention is the setting up of a dedicated legal team to subject all politically related incidents to legal scrutiny to establish whether there are elements of crime or otherwise before any Police action is taken,” part of the statement said.

The police have emphasized that it will not intervene in any situation where there is no criminality involved.

“The Police will, therefore, not intervene in any situation where there is no criminality involved,” the statement emphasised.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

59 minutes ago

Abronye demands apology from Mahama for 'station boys' comment Abronye demands apology from Mahama for 'station boys' comment

1 hour ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama Introduction isn't enough; find ways to sustain the NHIS – Bawa Mogtari blasts G...

2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Election 2024: Even if NPP chairman is appointed to EC we’ll match them boot for...

3 hours ago

Spirit of Atta Mills is working in Duffuors campaign – Koku Anyidoho Spirit of Atta Mills is working in Duffuor’s campaign – Koku Anyidoho

3 hours ago

Speaker Bagbin recall MPs to Parliament for urgent sitting on May 2 Speaker Bagbin recall MPs to Parliament for urgent sitting on May 2

3 hours ago

Organised Labour charges Board of Trustees of all pension funds not to participate in new DDEP Organised Labour charges Board of Trustees of all pension funds not to participa...

3 hours ago

Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson We've been recalled to Parliament to reconsider loan agreements for gov’t – Ato ...

3 hours ago

Claims of power theft against us false – Ghana Police Service responds to alleged 'ECG disconnections' Claims of power theft against us false – Ghana Police Service responds to allege...

3 hours ago

Builsa South MP, Clement Apaak There is no iota of doubt that Jubilee House is the headquaters of galamsey – Cl...

3 hours ago

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng NPP officials from top to down and their friends, PAs, agents, relatives, financ...

Latest: News
body-container-line