Wealth In Limited convert residences into a supermarket

Wealth In Limited convert residences into a supermarket
Wealth In Limited, a Chinese business in Tema Community 12, has converted their residential units into a supermarket, converting residential ECG metres into commercial ones.

Mr. Emmanuel Ankomah, General Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Tema Regional Office, who discovered the fraudulent act during a routine inspection, stated that "as a result of an illegal convention, the company had issues with the tariff class, and they have been put on using their residential place for business purposes."

He went on to say that this meant that the ECG was not formally aware because they had yet to inform them of their commercial activities and that it is difficult to identify fraud even when officials of the ECG inspect their metres until they have suspicions and probe them.

Mr. Ankomah stated that "We will negotiate with them, and then the payment will be made." He added that "we will study the pattern of the bill and make sure we do retrospective billing so that all the components and elements that we had to miscalculate will be recalculated for them to pay."

When customers convert their residential properties to commercial ones, the ECG Rema Regional Manager advises them to notify the business in writing.

Mr Ankomah added that such information would allow the company to switch their metre prices from residential to non-residential.

Concerning the company's continuing nationwide revenue mobilisation campaign, he stated that it has been mainly successful, as some customers are willingly paying their debts, while those who were disconnected for failure to fulfil their obligations have not been restored.

The ECG Tema General Manager, on the other hand, stated that a few problems had been faced throughout the operation, including clients refusing to allow ECG workers to enter their premises to examine their metres.

He stated that a few such occurrences had been recorded in the ECG Nungua District and that the firm had taken measures to resolve them.

Customers were urged to verify the identity cards of the employees and allow them to perform their work since multiple public announcements had been made prior to the exercise, so blocking workers from doing their duties was unacceptable.

"We have identification, so we want to encourage them; if you have any doubts, please ask for the person's ID, and it is not the best if you deny us access to our metres."

"We expect our customers to cooperate with us; we are only in this to dialogue and negotiate in order to collect our money; let's have our money and we have no problems with you; if you resist us from entering your premises, then we need to approach it from a different angle," he remarked.

—CDA Consult || Contributor

