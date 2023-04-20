Police won’t sleep until Ghana is at peace with itself – Dampare assures Ghanaians

Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has disclosed that the Service will continue to partner with other security agencies in the country.

This he insists is key to working to make the country better.

Speaking at the commissioning of a new police barracks at Kwabenaya in Accra on Wednesday, April 19, IGP George Akuffo Dampare assured Ghanaians that the Ghana Police Service will not rest until Ghana is at peace with itself.

“My colleagues and I are working in partnership with other security agencies to give you the biggest of assurances to the government and the people of Ghana that we will never sleep nor rest until this country is at peace with itself,” the IGP said at the commissioning.

The Kwabenya Police Barracks commissioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is made up of five hundred and fourteen (514) one- and two-bedroom self-contained flats, of which three hundred and twenty-two (322) have been completed and ready to be occupied.

The units are fitted with modern facilities and will serve as comfortable homes and afford a conducive working environment for police officers and their families.

In addition to the residential accommodations, this Project also provides a school with modern facilities, a clinic, an astroturf football field, a tennis court, a standby generator, a police station, a fuel filling station, a workshop enclave, and other essential amenities.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the ultra-modern Police Barracks is a testimony of government’s unwavering commitment to providing decent accommodation and other facilities for our security personnel.

He said not only will this facility improve the welfare of police officers but it will also enhance their capacity to serve the nation even more effectively.