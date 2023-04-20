ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
20.04.2023 Headlines

Police won’t sleep until Ghana is at peace with itself – Dampare assures Ghanaians

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo DampareInspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare
20.04.2023 LISTEN

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has disclosed that the Service will continue to partner with other security agencies in the country.

This he insists is key to working to make the country better.

Speaking at the commissioning of a new police barracks at Kwabenaya in Accra on Wednesday, April 19, IGP George Akuffo Dampare assured Ghanaians that the Ghana Police Service will not rest until Ghana is at peace with itself.

“My colleagues and I are working in partnership with other security agencies to give you the biggest of assurances to the government and the people of Ghana that we will never sleep nor rest until this country is at peace with itself,” the IGP said at the commissioning.

The Kwabenya Police Barracks commissioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is made up of five hundred and fourteen (514) one- and two-bedroom self-contained flats, of which three hundred and twenty-two (322) have been completed and ready to be occupied.

The units are fitted with modern facilities and will serve as comfortable homes and afford a conducive working environment for police officers and their families.

In addition to the residential accommodations, this Project also provides a school with modern facilities, a clinic, an astroturf football field, a tennis court, a standby generator, a police station, a fuel filling station, a workshop enclave, and other essential amenities.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the ultra-modern Police Barracks is a testimony of government’s unwavering commitment to providing decent accommodation and other facilities for our security personnel.

He said not only will this facility improve the welfare of police officers but it will also enhance their capacity to serve the nation even more effectively.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Kumchachaleft and Sonnie Badu Sonnie Badu's ‘miraculous’ oil-turned-blood display was fake; that was a dye — K...

1 hour ago

Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare Police won’t sleep until Ghana is at peace with itself – Dampare assures Ghanaia...

1 hour ago

Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh Refusing to pay your light bills is unacceptable – Energy Minister to customers

2 hours ago

Savannah Region: Three in critical condition after accident on Buipe-Tamale highway Savannah Region: Three in critical condition after accident on Buipe-Tamale high...

2 hours ago

Im confident we will achieve our vision of a developed, progressive and prosperous Ghana – Akufo-Addo I’m confident we will achieve our vision of a developed, progressive and prosper...

2 hours ago

AFP - LUDOVIC MARIN President Macron confronted by angry protesters in eastern France

2 hours ago

Burundi launches manhunt for former PM accused of plotting coup Burundi launches manhunt for former PM accused of plotting coup

2 hours ago

More than a decade of hard-earned gains in routine childhood immunization have been eroded, says a new report from the UN's children's agency, UNICEF, adding that getting back on track will be challenging.. By CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN AFP 67 million children missed out on vaccines because of Covid: UNICEF

14 hours ago

CR: NPP has neglected us since they came to power – Komenda Market women lament C/R: NPP has neglected us since they came to power – Komenda Market women lament

14 hours ago

Ghana needs over 86 million to eliminate HIVAIDS by 2030 — Ghana AIDS Commission Ghana needs over $86 million to eliminate HIV/AIDS by 2030 — Ghana AIDS Commissi...

Latest: News
body-container-line