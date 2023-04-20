Sonnie Badu's ‘miraculous’ oil-turned-blood display was fake; that was a dye — Kumchacha

Popular UK-based Ghanaian Pastor Sonnie Badu has been accused of a fake miracle to deceive his congregation.

Leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei, known widely as Kumchacha, has refuted claims that colleague pastor, Sonnie Badu turned anointing oil into blood while praying for members in his church.

Though Kumchacha clarified that he has no issues with Badu and considers him as a former colleague, he alleged that Pastor Badu’s miracle was staged.

“Let me state it categorically that, I don't have a problem with Sonnie Badu, I told you last week that I used to stay with him in London, and we have worked together before. So, I know him and he also knows me, he texts me I also text him, but it is like when the pork issue came, people started reading meanings into it, that we were having beef but we don't,” he noted.

Kumchacha argues that the colour of a dye and blood looks the same making it difficult to differentiate.

“Dye and blood are almost the same thing, so you won't see any difference. So, for me, I don't believe that it was the blood of Jesus that they saw in their palms but maybe it was a dye,” he explained.

He further accused most pastors of staging ‘fake miracles’ for personal gains.

“The truth is that I believe in the miracles of God but most pastors do these fake miracles, the dye and blood are also almost the same. There is a miracle orchestrated by God but this particular one about Sonnie Badu is fake. I am telling you that is fake. It is an arrangement that they did,” the controversial pastor said.