Refusing to pay your light bills is unacceptable – Energy Minister to customers

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Minister of Energy, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has hit out at customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) who are refusing to pay their electricity bills.

The Minister joined officials of ECG on Wednesday, April 19, during their rounds to chase debtors to pay what they owe.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the operation, Mathew Opoku Prempeh stressed that it is unacceptable for anyone to refuse to pay after consuming power.

“As a country, we cannot continue to countenance the attitude of non-payment of bills, among other illegalities, and expect optimal service delivery,” the Energy Minister said.

He further questioned, “When you need fuel, you cannot but pay to get it, why can’t you do same for the electricity you consume?”

Mathew Opoku Prempeh explained that while his Ministry joins ECG to clamp down on all forms of losses and intra-sector debts, customers should understand and appreciate that the financial capacity of the generator, transmitter, and distributor is very much anchored on prompt payment of bills.

He said these 3 segments of the power value chain are symbiotically dependent on each other and therefore there is an urgent need for collaboration to clamp down on all forms of losses.

Through the operation of the Electricity Company of Ghana in the last few weeks, it has been able to recover millions from both private and public institutions.

