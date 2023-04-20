NDC Women’s Organiser allegedly poisons baby daddy

Police in the Central Region are holding a driver of a parliamentary aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for allegedly conniving with a Women's Organiser of the party to kill the aspirant with broken bottles.

The Women's Organiser of the Mfantseman Constituency, Maria Hattum who happens to be a baby mama of the aspirant, Emmanuel Coffie has also been invited by the police to assist with investigation after arresting the driver.

Report indicates that the NDC Women's Organiser allegedly hired the driver of his baby’s daddy to mix his food with broken bottles in order to slowly kill him.

The woman’s anger, per report carried by Adom FM stemmed from the fact that the man, Emmanuel Coffie has pulled out of Mfantseman parliamentary race.

This was said not to have gone down well with her who dreamed of becoming an MP’s wife and decided to teach the man a bitter lesson of his life by poisoning his food with mashed bottle.

The victim, Fiifi Buadu made this revealation when speaking in an interview on Adom FM's morning show, dubbed Dwaso Nsem on Tuesday.

Giving details of what transpired, Fiifi Buado said he attempted uniting the NDC in the constituency by withdrawing from the party's race to support one Emmanuel Coffie.

But this decision, Mr. Buadu claimed did not go down well with Maria hence her decision to kill him and allegedly, Maria gave broken bottles to his driver, Lord Ofosu to mix with his food daily with the promise to pay him GH¢50,000 if he executes the plan.

He mentioned that his driver went on with the plan and mixed almost half of the broken bottles in his food which had adverse effect on his health.

“The driver at a point started to act moody and whenever I ask what the problem was, he wouldn't speak. So while we were returning from a campaign, I took him to my brother's house and asked that he speaks with him. That was when he confessed their plot,” he alleged.

Mr. Buadu said his situation worsened and was rushed to the Mercy Women's Catholic Hospital where it emerged he had been poisoned.

However, Maria Hattum responding to the allegations, denied ever doing such thing.

She said the allegation is a deliberate attempt by her baby daddy to ruin her hard-earned reputation.

According to her, she can never kill the father of her child, sacrifice 12 years of friendship because of a political opponent.

“There is no way I can hurt him and he knows that because I can't even hurt a fly. The only person I have in this world is my mother so I took him as my father and made a lot of sacrifices for him. So why would I now kill him?” she quizzed.

The NDC Women's Organiser stated unequivocally that, the said driver is not her friend. She urged Mr Buadu to interrogate him to ascertain the truth in the matter.

—Daily Guide