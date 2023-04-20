ModernGhana logo
I’m confident we will achieve our vision of a developed, progressive and prosperous Ghana – Akufo-Addo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed that the focus of his government is to set the country on the path of rapid development.

According to him, his vision is to have a developed, progressive and prosperous Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo shared this when speaking at the commissioning of the newly constructed Police Barracks at Kwabenya.

Besides the Police barracks, government is also looking at the redevelopment of the Aviation City enclave.

“This, obviously, is a great step towards the redevelopment of the Aviation City enclave, which will give a positive facelift to our capital city. Let me assure you of my full commitment to the realisation of this Project towards the Ghana we aspire for. I am confident that, with God's guidance and your support, we will achieve our vision of a developed, progressive and prosperous Ghana,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.

The President added, “This facility, which I am commissioning today, is the outcome of one such urban renewal programme, the Aviation City Redevelopment Project at the Airport enclave. It is to pave way for this redevelopment that these state-of-the-art facilities have been constructed, through a public-private partnership with Unique Development Company, for our hardworking men and women of the Ghana Police Service.”

President Akufo-Addo explained that the commissioning of the Police Barracks at Kwabenya is further testimony of government’s unwavering commitment to providing decent accommodation and other facilities for the country’s security personnel.

He said the facility will not only improve the welfare of police officers but will also enhance their capacity to serve the nation even more effectively.

