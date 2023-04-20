Foreign nationals residing in Ghana have contributed more to our GDP compared to Ghanaians abroad – GSS

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has announced that the country’s economy grew by 3.1% in 2022.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, April 19, Government statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim shared that Ghana's economy was estimated at GHS610 billion in the year 2022 which shows that the economy has expanded by 3.1% lower than 5.4% in 2021.

He further indicated that foreign nationals residing in Ghana have contributed more to our GDP compared to Ghanaians residing abroad looking at the per capita GDP.

The Government Statistician also shared that just as has been witnessed in the past, Ghana’s economy is driven by the services sector.

Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim disclosed that the contribution of agriculture to the economy reduced in 2022.

"The economy continues to be driven by the services sector which in the last quarter of 2022 contributed 45.3 % to the GDP of the economy, we saw a marginal increase in the contribution of the industry sector growing from 33.4% in 2021 to 36.0% in 2022.

“We saw a reduction in the contribution of the agricultural sector which grew by 22% in 2021 and slowed down to 18.7% deep of about 3.3% in 2022,” the Government Statistician said.

Meanwhile, the mining sector grew 13.4% to push Ghana's GDP in the 4th quarter of 2022.