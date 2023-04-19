Ghana's economy grew by 3.1% in 2022 - GSS

The Government statistician, Professor Kobina Annim has stated that the value of Ghana's economy was estimated at 610 billion Ghana cedis in the year 2022 which shows that the economy has expanded by 3.1% lower than 5.4% in 2021.

He added that the growth rate was driven by the services sector, particularly the Industrial and Agricultural sectors, such as fishing contributing 4.5% of the Domestic Gross Product (GDP) to the economy.

According to Professor Kobina Annim, foreign nationals residing in Ghana have contributed more to our GDP compared to Ghanaians residing abroad looking at the per capita GDP.

"The economy continues to be driven by the services sector which in the last quarter of 2022 contributed 45.3 % to the GDP of the economy, we saw a marginal increase in the contribution of the industry sector growing from 33.4% in 2021 to 36.0% in 2022. We saw a reduction in the contribution of the agricultural sector which grew by 22% in 2021 and slowed down to 18.7% deep of about 3.3% in 2022. And the mining sector grew 13.4% pushing Ghana's GDP in the 4th quarter of 2022", he said.

He made this known at a press conference on Wednesday, 19th April 2023, in Accra.

He emphasized that projected population figures by the Ghana Statistical Service in 2022 have gone up compared to the figures from the 2021 population and housing census exercise.